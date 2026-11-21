Nicholas Gutierrez, 26, faces new felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in connection with the 2022 crash.

A new grand jury indictment has been returned against a Diamond Bar man accused of driving into a group of law enforcement trainees near Whittier and fatally injuring a Los Angeles County sheriff's recruit, a prosecutor said Friday.

Deputy District Attorney Eric Siddall told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Laura Walton that Nicholas Gutierrez's"exposure is higher" than it was under a 2024 indictment, noting that the charges have"been somewhat modified.

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"Gutierrez, now 26, was indicted last month on one felony count each of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and reckless driving on a highway causing a specified injury in connection with theSeventy-six members of Sheriff's Academy Class 464 were on a training run along Mills Avenue near Bentongrove Drive when prosecutors say Gutierrez, driving southbound in an unincorporated area near Whittier, crossed into the northbound lanes and One of the recruits, Alejandro Martinez-Inzunza, 27, died from his injuries July 28, 2023, according to the District Attorney's Office. For the first time, we hear from the driver who crashed into a class of LA County Sheriff's recruits on a training run.

Colleen Williams reports for the NBC4 News on Nov. 21, 2022. The latest indictment also includes allegations involving injuries to a woman who told the judge earlier this year that she"spent four months trapped in a hospital bed" and has been forced to accept that she will never wear a sheriff's uniform. It also includes allegations involving eight others whom Gutierrez is accused of having"personally inflicted great bodily injury.

" Gutierrez pleaded guilty April 20 to one felony count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and nine felony counts of reckless driving causing injury under a plea agreement in which he was expected to receive five years of probation and a suspended eight-year state prison sentence. He would have faced the prison term only if he violated the conditions of his probation.

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But he subsequently withdrew his plea May 8 after the judge indicated she planned to add a 365-day jail term to his sentence following a series of emotional victim impact statements in the Norwalk courtroom. Gutierrez's attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, said at the time that a defense expert concluded her client was suffering from a"previously undiagnosed neurological disorder at the time of the incident.

"Deputy District Attorney Michael Blake told the judge at the time that the prosecution wanted its own expert to review the defense's claim. At the hearing in May, Martinez-Inzunza's mother said through a Spanish interpreter,"This pain from losing my son will not go away. I suffer every day.

" "It's not fair, your honor, for that person to be free," she said of Gutierrez. "I want justice. I want him to pay.

" The judge told the woman she could not imagine the pain her family was experiencing and that there was"no amount of time that I can give him" that would take away the family's pain. "I am so, so sorry for your loss," Walton said. "This is one of those days that justice does not feel just, ma'am.

" Martinez-Inzunza's sister said she was in court to be the"voice of my brother ... the only one who lost his life," while noting that the crash permanently changed the lives of many others. "He spent nine months in the ICU fighting for his life," Dayanna Martinez told the judge. "This was an avoidable accident. "The judge also heard from seven injured recruits and some of their family members.

"This is all because of you, Nicholas," Lauren Preciado told the defendant, adding that she was expected to accept a probationary sentence for Gutierrez when it was a"life sentence for me. "Gutierrez looked straight ahead in court, refusing pleas from some of the speakers to look at them. Another injured recruit, Jose Luis Arias Jr., said at the May hearing that his academy class was"changed terribly forever" by the crash.

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The former Marine said he"could see bodies ... everywhere like a combat zone" when he regained consciousness after the collision. He said he spent the first six months in a hospital bed and had undergone 16 surgeries, with additional operations expected. He added that his dream of becoming a sheriff's deputy was dead.

"I'm livid that you will be walking free with no custody time," he told the defendant before the judge informed the packed courtroom that she wanted to add the jail term. "We're all getting a slap in the face. " Rachel MacDonald said she felt like the luckiest person alive that day, which was her birthday, as she trained to become a sheriff's deputy.

But everything changed in the blink of an eye, she said, telling the judge that she was living a"yearslong nightmare ... caused by Nicholas Gutierrez.

" Others said they were injured but were eventually able to continue their law enforcement careers and graduate from the sheriff's academy. "It permanently changed the lives of everybody who was there," one of the former recruits said. Another noted that his family was supposed to attend his aunt's funeral but instead remained by his side at the hospital.

After hearing the statements, the judge said she had been informed that a full investigation was conducted into the crash and that it was her understanding that the collision was"not a willful, intentional act by Nicholas Gutierrez.

" She said Gutierrez"has the right to withdraw his guilty plea and proceed to trial" as a result of her"additional offer" of a 365-day jail term, noting that she had changed the negotiated agreement. Gutierrez was initially arrested hours after the crash but was released a day later, with sheriff's officials saying the complex case required further investigation. He was arrested again in November 2023 by the California Highway Patrol and released on $500,000 bond less than two hours later.

Authorities said a yearlong investigation found no evidence that the crash was intentional and determined that Gutierrez likely fell asleep at the wheel before drifting into the recruits. Gutierrez waived his right to a jury trial in January, with the case expected to be heard by a judge. He must now decide whether he still wants a bench trial.