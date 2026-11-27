NASA's DART spacecraft moved an asteroid called Dimorphos four years ago in humanity's first planetary defense test — a movie-worthy mission to explore whether it's possible to stop an asteroid from hitting Earth. Now, scientists are getting a closer look.

On Sept. 26, 2022, DART impacted the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, a small body just 530 feet in diameter. It orbits a larger, 2,560-foot asteroid called Didymos.

Now, scientists are getting a closer look. This week, ESA's Hera spacecraft revealed a stadium-size crater and unexpected boulders encircling Dimorphos. WASHINGTON — NASA's DART spacecraft moved an asteroid called Dimorphos four years ago in humanity's first planetary defense test — a movie-worthy mission to explore whether it's possible to stop an asteroid from hitting Earth. Now, scientists are getting a closer look.

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Hera spacecraft has arrived at the asteroid to assess the damage and investigate what exactly happened when DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, slammed into the space rock at 13,645 miles per hour. The ESA released the mission's first images on Wednesday and shared some intriguing early observations, including a stadium-size crater that flattened one of the previously rounded faces of the asteroid and the surprise discovery of boulders encircling the asteroid.