New Images Reveal Damage to USS Harry S. Truman After Collision Near Egypt

The USS Harry S. Truman sustained damage during a collision with a merchant vessel. New images show a tear on the starboard side and a damaged pipe. The Navy assures there are no injuries or flooding and the propulsion plants are unaffected.

New images have emerged, revealing the extent of the damage sustained by the USS Harry S. Truman following a collision with a merchant vessel near Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea this week. The photographs, released Saturday by the Navy's Sixth Fleet, showcase a significant tear on the starboard side of the aircraft carrier, located near its stern. A pipe running along the side of the ship appears to be severely damaged as well.

Earlier this week, the Navy's Sixth Fleet Public Affairs issued a statement detailing the incident. It stated that the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), collided with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M at approximately 11:46 p.m. local time on February 12th while operating in the vicinity of Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea. Despite the collision, the Navy emphasized that the Harry S. Truman remained stable and secure. There were no reports of flooding or injuries, and the propulsion plants were unaffected, operating in a safe and stable condition. The Navy has launched an investigation into the cause of the collision





