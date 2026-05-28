New Illinois laws regulating AI a focus for lawmakers as Springfield session nears end

Lawmakers are looking to put Illinois on the vanguard of regulations of artificial intelligence, with a series of bills aimed at the technology.

Lawmakers are looking to put Illinois on the vanguard of regulations of artificial intelligence, with a series of bills aimed at the technology. Mirroring similar efforts in New York and California, Illinois lawmakers have been pursuing a package of bills that would target various segments of the industry, introducing greater oversight, promoting transparency and even impacting the way the technology is used in schools.

Of the eight bills being weighed by lawmakers, at least one is already headed to the desk of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.requires large AI developers to provide independent, third-party reports explaining how they plan to mitigate any catastrophic risks their users could face. It would also require companies to provide transparency reports, and to report any safety-related incidents that occur to users of the technology.

That includes Senate Bill 316, which will require AI companies to implement technology to detect suicidal ideation or self-harm within prompts generated by users, and to direct those individuals to crisis services providers like the 988-hotline.to disclose to consumers whether they are interacting with a real person, or if they’re interacting with an AI interface.which will require companies to allow consumers to opt out of having their data used for targeted advertisements, or to opt-out of their data being sold to third parties.which will work to implement safeguards against AI-powered bots purchasing large quantities of tickets to concerts and sporting events, and will prohibit ticket resale companies from falsely implying they are affiliated with an artist, team or venue.

That legislation is still being debated in the House, with new amendments being added to the bill in the closing days of the legislative session.which would restrict the ability of school districts to use biometric data of students except in the context of educational purposes. The end of the legislative session is set for May 31, and lawmakers have until that date to pass bills with a simple majority.





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