I'm A Celebrity rules now prevent contestants from facing Bushtucker Trials on consecutive days. This protects Mariella Frostrup after her recent trial failures.

Britains beloved broadcaster and journalist Mariella Frostrup, aged 64, has secured a mandatory break from facing further jungle challenges due to a specific rule change implemented by ITV last year. This protection ensures that the 64-year-old will not be nominated for another Bushtucker Trial immediately following her recent unsuccessful attempt, shielding her from the intense physical and emotional demands of consecutive trials.

Mandatory Break Ensures Fair Rotation

Shows hosts Ant and Dec explicitly confirmed this new protocol during the Monday night broadcast of the spin-off program I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked. The presenters explained the mechanic to their co-hosts Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers by stating clearly that if a contestant is voted into two trials in a row, they must miss the next one. This regulation was designed to prevent contestants from being overwhelmed by back-to-back challenges, ensuring a more manageable pace for the camp participants.

Also read Mariella Frostrup Confronts Race Row Accusations on I'm A Celebrity

Because Mariella Frostrup has already completed two trials on consecutive days, she is automatically excluded from the voting pool for the following day's challenge. The hosts noted that being voted for twice in such a short timeframe can scramble a contestant's mental focus, making this rest period a necessary component of the show's structure to maintain fairness and participant well-being.

Previous Trial Details And Immediate Fallout

Just one day prior to this protected break, Mariella Frostrup participated in the Savage Sewer trial alongside fellow campmates Sharky, Ricky Wilson, and Chloe Burrows. The challenge required her to kneel in uncooked meat while weaving a star around a pipe, all while being pelted with raw chicken and bitten by green ants. During the task, the broadcaster could be heard complaining that the ants bite so hard, highlighting the discomfort inherent in the jungle environment.

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Before this physical ordeal, Mariella struggled with the Snake Escape challenge, where she failed to secure any meals for the camp. In that trial, she was locked inside a giant air vent with combination padlocks that had codes hidden in invisible ink. Although she unlocked the final padlock with thirty seconds remaining, she ran out of time to release the chain and press the stop button, leaving her emotional and gutted.

Camp Dynamics And Leadership Changes

The tension within the camp intensified following Mariella's trial failures, particularly concerning her interactions with fellow camper AJ Odudu, aged 38. A dispute over cooking duties led to Mariella calling AJ aggressive and dramatic, a comment that caused AJ to break down in tears. AJ stated that being called aggressive is a triggering word, especially for her as a Black woman who often faces such stereotypes.

Campmate Leomie Anderson later supported AJ, explaining to new camp leader Joanna Page that Black women are frequently painted as aggressive when they are simply expressing themselves. Joanna Page was voted in as the next camp leader following a secret vote by the rest of the camp and appointed Leigh Francis as her deputy to help assign chores.

ITV Response And Future Implications

Joanna Page and Leigh Francis decided to swap Mariella and AJ with Claire and Chloe as camp chefs, moving Mariella to water duties. Mariella expressed displeasure with this new role, insisting she could not carry the water herself, but Chloe Burrows countered that she had performed the job alone in the past. Joanna Page supported Chloe's stance, which was widely agreed upon by viewers.

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An insider has confirmed that ITV bosses have spoken to Mariella Frostrup about her use of offensive, outdated, and inappropriate terminology regarding AJ. This intervention marks a significant moment in the series, as the network addresses the social impact of the contestants' words while the new trial rotation rules continue to protect participants from burnout in the days ahead.