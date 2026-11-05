New Horror Films and Sci-Fi Thrillers Announced Including Alien Fungus Simulation Movie

Explore the latest announcements in horror and sci-fi cinema including Jenna Kanell's directorial debut, Ry Russo-Young's Labubu adaptation and new series based on Wendy Webb novels.

The latest developments in the horror and science fiction entertainment landscape reveal a surge in high-concept narratives involving biological threats and psychological simulations. Industry attention is currently focused on several major projects that blend genre conventions with fresh storytelling approaches. These upcoming productions promise to deliver intense experiences for fans of supernatural mysteries and sci-fi thrillers.

Director Jenna Kanell Explores Fungal Simulation

Jenna Kanell makes her directorial debut with a new film centered on a reclusive scientist named Jonah played by Alexis Louder. The plot follows Jonah who studies fungi and becomes trapped in a simulation powered by the very system she helped create after a cosmic event. Justin Chien and Frank Crim also star in this sci-fi project which explores the dangerous intersection of science and digital reality.

Also read Maika Monroe’s New Horror Movie Has One Disturbingly Creepy Popcorn Bucket

Lilly Wachowski has joined the production team as a producer adding significant industry weight to the venture. The film aims to examine how scientific discoveries can spiral out of control when removed from their original context. This narrative structure allows for a deep dive into themes of isolation and technological hubris.

Ry Russo-Young Presents Labubu Horror Narrative

Ry Russo-Young directs a new horror movie based on a script by Gemma Holdway that follows a cross-country road trip gone wrong. Ridley plays Harper and Lily Bacon plays her sister Jessie as they navigate a terrifying journey after Harper discovers she is pregnant. The pregnancy resulted from a one-night stand with a mysterious drifter named Miller played by Rex.

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The central conflict arises when the sisters realize the entity growing inside Harper may not be human. They must fight for survival while being pursued by unknown forces throughout their travels. The film leverages the classic road trip genre to amplify feelings of vulnerability and impending doom.

Caleb Phillips Delivers Sci-Fi Thriller About Abduction

Caleb Phillips writes and directs a sci-fi thriller starring Jessica Rothe and Charlie Barnett that focuses on the abduction of a couple's baby boy. The story centers on a frantic mother who finds a method to retrieve her child but returns with something that appears to be the baby. Her husband starts to suspect that the person she brought home is not their actual child.

The cast also includes Yul Vazquez and Bates Wilder who help ground the surreal premise in emotional reality. The narrative tension builds as the father tries to discern truth from deception while the mother struggles to maintain the facade. This approach creates a claustrophobic atmosphere typical of domestic thrillers.

Victorian Psycho and Wendy Webb Series Announced

Maika Monroe stars in Victorian Psycho a supernatural mystery set to release only in theaters on Friday the 13th of November. The film capitalizes on the long-standing cultural association between Fridays and horror releases to draw audiences into its historical setting. Tickets are available for those seeking a traditional ghost story experience.

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Meanwhile Impossible Dream Entertainment and Wall to Wall are developing a series based on the novels of Wendy Webb. The project will weave her collective works into one interconnected haunted world set in the fictional lakeside town of Wharton. The first season plans to adapt Webb's book introducing viewers to a rich tapestry of supernatural events.

This interconnected approach allows the series to expand season after season within a single haunted universe. It provides a unique opportunity to explore multiple storylines and characters within a cohesive framework. Fans of literary adaptations will find this project particularly appealing due to its deep roots in established lore.