New home sales jump 14.2 percent in October to 701,000, defying expectations as builders cut prices and offer subsidies amid rising mortgage costs.

New home sales experienced a significant unexpected surge in October, rising 14.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000 units. This robust performance defied broader economic headwinds, including mortgage rates climbing to their highest levels in nearly three years. The data was released on Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. These figures highlight a resilient segment of the housing market that bucked analyst predictions of a slowdown.

South Market Drives Sales Growth

The primary engine behind this October increase was the South region, which accounts for the largest share of new home construction in the United States. Purchases in this geographic area jumped 36.2 percent, reaching the highest level recorded in more than five years. This regional surge was powerful enough to offset declines observed in other parts of the country. Builders in the South aggressively offered price cuts and mortgage subsidies to attract buyers during this period.

Also read Southern California home sales crash to 21-year low

Builder Strategy Shifts to Affordability

Housing developers have responded to high borrowing costs by substantially lowering prices and subsidizing mortgage interest rates. According to a November survey conducted by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo, 46 percent of builders reported cutting prices. This represents the highest share of price reductions seen in six years of consistent tracking by the survey. The median selling price for a new single-family home in October was $391,300, which is down 3.2 percent compared to the same month a year earlier.

Regional Disparities and Market Data

While the South thrived, sales in the other three major regions contracted significantly. The Northeast and West experienced drops in new home purchases, falling to their lowest levels in more than a decade. Economists had anticipated a more modest pace for national sales, expecting an annual rate of only 650,000 units for October. Additionally, the government revised September sales data sharply downward from an initial estimate of 676,000 to 614,000 units. This revision underscores the volatility inherent in monthly housing market indicators.

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Inventory Levels Tighten Nationwide

The supply of available new homes has contracted, creating a tighter market for prospective buyers. The number of new homes for sale fell 4.1 percent from a year earlier, totaling 470,000 units at the end of October. At the current pace of sales, this inventory level represents an eight-month supply, a significant decrease from the 9.3 months of supply recorded in September. This eight-month figure marks the lowest inventory duration observed since December, signaling a shift in market balance.

Mortgage Rates Impact on Demand

High financing costs remain a critical factor influencing the housing sector. Mortgage rates reached 7.5 percent in early October, marking the highest level in nearly three years. These rates have remained consistently above the 7 percent threshold, putting pressure on affordability for many consumers. Despite these elevated rates, the strategic use of builder incentives has successfully stimulated demand in specific regions. This dynamic highlights the complex interplay between macroeconomic factors and local market responses.

Statistical Volatility and Future Outlook

It is important to note that monthly housing sales data can be highly volatile and subject to significant statistical margins of error. The government's 90 percent confidence interval for October's sales figures ranged from an 8.4 percent decline to a 36.8 percent increase. New-home sales are recorded when a contract is signed or a deposit is accepted, providing an earlier indicator of demand than existing-home sales, which are counted at the closing stage. This distinction makes new-home data a valuable, though noisy, pulse on the housing sector.