A new Hollywood movie claims the Chicago mob killed John F. Kennedy. Could it be true? Chuck Goudie examines if the plot matches the evidence.

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There have been close to 30 Hollywood films about the killing of former President John F. Kennedy. Soon in Chicago the latest movie will debut: “November 1963. ” But this story isn’t just a “Hollywood” fable, it’s a “historical" account, according to the Chicago-born producer and screenwriter, Nicholas Celozzi. A “true” story he says of how the Chicago Outfit was responsible for murdering America’s 35th president.

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It started when President John F. Kennedy’s motorcade was hit by gunfire in Dallas. The president was killed. Numerous law enforcement agencies, government panels and the official Warren Commission have all determined that American born, former U.S. Marine and Soviet defector Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone that day --- using a mail-order rifle from Chicago.

Now, Celozzi says the Chicago mob killed JFK; an Outfit plot according to Celozzi, hatched by his great uncle --- the Chicago organized crime boss Sam “Momo” Giancana --- and revealed to him by Giancana’s brother “Pepe. ” “He was in the room with Sam during these three or four days,” says Celozzi.

“Pepe was working for Sam at the time. People didn't realize that he was booking…handling the books on the west side.

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“But you know, back then if family wanted to work in the family business, they did it. Wasn't like 'do something else.

' It was very much kind of the Godfather era still,” he said. The Giancana family secret wasn’t presented over dinner, or by phone, according to Celozzi. So, how did it end up in his lap? Dealership as in car dealership.

The famous Celozzi-Ettelson Chevrolet car dealership, co-owned by Celozzi’s father, who became a Chicago TV legend with this commercial tag line: “Celozzi-Ettleson, where you always save more money. ” “Pepe did his business, you know, on the grounds of the dealership,” his grandnephew recalls.

“He would be sitting out there on a bench and people would be pulling up and, you know, he'd be taking bets. ”And now, decades later, Oscar-nominee John Travolta stars as real-life Chicago mafioso John “Handsome Johnny” Roselli. There have been close to 30 Hollywood films about the killing of President John F. Kennedy. Soon in Chicago the latest movie will debut: “November 1963.

” Chuck Goudie reports. The movie has Roselli and notorious Outfit hitman Chuckie ”the Typewriter” Nicoletti taking out JFK, as Oswald also shoots but misses from a sniper’s perch. That family narrative dished out at a mobbed-up suburban car dealership years ago, now made for the big screen in what’s billed as “a true story.

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”"Look, the conspiracies that I believe come from people that actually report on it, no offense, people that talk about it because they have no idea what they're talking about it,” Celozzi said. Celozzi's narrative begs the question: is there any evidence in Texas that Chicago mob bosses were behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy?

“All the shots are coming from Oswald's rifle and no other rifle,” says Farris Rookstool III, who spent years with the FBI task force looking at JFK’s killing. “We haven’t found any ballistic evidence showing that there was a shot coming from any other location. ” Rookstool was the FBI’s primary Kennedy assassination analyst. He digested all 6 million classified documents from the JFK investigation and is considered the nation’s leading human resource on the case.

Even if you believe the Chicago mob had a motive to assassinate JFK in Dealey Plaza on November 22, 1963, the actual evidence shows that any phantom Outfit kill squad missed the target, Rookstool said.

“If you want to say that there's, you know, the Easter Bunny is on the grassy knoll or some shadowy figure or whatever, well, if that's going to be your story, then you have to agree the fact that that person that's firing from the grassy knoll never hit anybody,” Rookstool said. “Keep in mind the Giancana family and the CIA couldn't even kill Fidel Castro.

But now all of a sudden they pulled off this miraculous coup where they can go and kill JFK and now no one's gonna know about it for 63 years later. I mean it's ludicrous. ”“Look, we're not proud of this,” Celozzi said.

“This is nothing to celebrate, and I feel terrible about it. I really do. ”