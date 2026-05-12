The first category is about COVID- medical news about a rare Hantavirus.

Jacksonville doctor: Hantavirus is rare, but here’s what you need to know ‘Pass the moratorium’: Nassau residents press leaders to hit pause on data centers before plans arrive His competitive swimming career may have ended, but his athleticism continues with 2nd IRONMAN triathlon I would have been dead: Woman pinned under truck that plowed through Palatka block party thankful to be alive Two national agencies fighting corruption in Ukraine have named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ’s former chief of staff as an official suspect in a major investigation into money laundering through construction projects near Kyiv, his home was searched in November.

At the time of Yermak’s resignation, Zelenskyy said he was rebooting the presidential office and thanked Yermak for his work on peace negotiations. Everything you need to know about the inaugural Ironman Jacksonville competition Loved ones gather at Naval Station Mayport as USS Cooperstown deploys Downtown Jacksonville business owners say downtown needs consistent foot traffic Palatka block party survivor thankful to be alive Medical Mission at Home event helps patients get care they need for free St. Johns County superintendent nears end of first year in role.

How would you rate him? ID: Corey Gardner Jury finds 4 men guilty in killing of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio Wild hogs destroy yards in Seven Pines neighborhood News4JAX hosts donation drive at Channel 4 to support Brantley County wildfire victims Jacksonville faces unhealthy air quality from wildfire more than 100 miles west Wild hogs destroy yards in Seven Pines neighborhood FSU, Georgia football cancel 2027, 2028 home-and-home series ID: Corey Gardne





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Yermak Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Investigation Money Laundering

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