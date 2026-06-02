New HBO Max Docuseries Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult Explores Dark Side of Modeling and Cults

HBO Max's new three-part docuseries Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult delves into the disturbing true story of a cult that targeted models. Directed by Chris Smith, it follows Hoyt Richards and his entanglement with a manipulative guru. With high production values and gripping storytelling, it's a must-watch for true crime fans.

A new three-part HBO Max series has become a must-watch for true crime enthusiasts, particularly those fascinated by cults gone wrong. Premiering on Monday, June 1, 2026, the docuseries "Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult" has yet to make a massive splash amid major finales like Euphoria and Hacks, but its compelling narrative is poised to generate buzz.

HBO Max has solidified itself as a premier streaming platform for true crime, offering exclusive access to Investigation Discovery originals and original series like The Jinx and Mind Over Murder. This new series joins that legacy, exploring a stranger-than-fiction tale of manipulation and glamour. The series is directed by Chris Smith, known for producing Netflix hits Tiger King and Fyre. It examines the chaotic life of Hoyt Richards and his relationship with Manhattan socialite Frederick von Mierers.

Their odd connection began when Frederick approached a 16-year-old Hoyt on a Nantucket beach, inviting him into the spiritual group Eternal Values. Like many cult stories, the group had charismatic leaders like Frederick, who preached a New Age spirituality, and victims like Hoyt. Followers, all possessing supermodel looks, delved deeper into Frederick's teachings, preparing for the end of the world. When model Jacki Adams joined, Hoyt began seeing the group's true nature and Frederick's sinister demeanor.

The docuseries also includes a bizarre sci-fi element: Frederick believed he was a 'walk-in,' an extraterrestrial entity in human form. Eventually, members tried to leave, facing unexpected difficulty. Hoyt and others aimed to expose Frederick while processing shame and guilt. With Chris Smith at the helm, the series offers a comprehensive look through firsthand accounts and respectful investigative journalism, setting it above typical true crime fare.

The first episode is streaming now, with remaining episodes releasing on June 15. Subscribers can binge all three at once or watch weekly. The series has an 8.2 IMDb score for its first episode, suggesting it's best to wait for the complete set for a one-night binge.

However, weekly releases may build a larger audience over time. Regardless, "Bring Me The Beauties: A Model Cult" is a true crime series on HBO Max not to be missed this month. The story of Hoyt Richards and Frederick von Mierers is a cautionary tale about the allure of beauty and charisma, and how easily one can be drawn into a deceptive world.

The series does not shy away from the psychological trauma and manipulation that victims endure, offering a deep dive into the mechanics of cult indoctrination. It also raises questions about the responsibility of spiritual leaders and the vulnerability of those seeking meaning. The production values are high, with interviews, archival footage, and reenactments that bring the story to life. Viewers will find themselves both fascinated and horrified as the layers of deceit are peeled back.

The pacing is tight, with each episode ending on a cliffhanger that makes it hard to stop watching. The documentary also touches on themes of redemption and survival, as Hoyt and others find the strength to speak out. Overall, it is a thought-provoking addition to the true crime genre that will leave audiences reflecting long after the credits roll. The series is a testament to Chris Smith's skill in crafting compelling narratives from real-life events.

For fans of cult documentaries like Wild Wild Country or The Vow, this is essential viewing. It also serves as a reminder that truth can be stranger than fiction, especially when beauty and wealth are involved. The docuseries is available exclusively on HBO Max, and with its short run, it is perfect for a weekend binge. The storytelling is immersive, and the subjects are complex, making it a standout in the crowded true crime landscape.

Do not miss the chance to explore this dark chapter in the modeling world and the sinister cult that exploited it





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