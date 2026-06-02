New Harry Potter LEGO Sets Release Ahead of HBO Series

The Wizarding World unveils eight new LEGO sets, including a buildable Dobby that transforms into Kreacher, as fans anticipate HBO's 2026 adaptation.

Harry Potter enthusiasts have a thrilling year ahead with an upcoming official HBO series aiming to offer a more faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling 's beloved fantasy novels.

While fans eagerly await the series premiere on December 25, 2026, there's immediate excitement as well. The Wizarding World has announced a wave of new LEGO sets releasing this month, starting June 1. Highlights include a 379-piece, 2-in-1 Dobby the Free Elf model, which can also be rebuilt into Kreacher, complete with accessories for display in various poses.

This release is part of a larger launch featuring eight new sets: the Book Nook: Dumbledore's Office, Knockturn Alley Wizarding Shops, Hogwarts House Crest, a new East Wing Hogwarts Castle set, Hogwarts Herbology Plants, the Forbidden Forest: Expecto Patronum scene, and a new Norbert baby dragon model. These sets cater to collectors and fans, serving as perfect gifts while anticipating the HBO series and complementing the extensive existing Harry Potter LEGO lineup.

The news underscores a renewed cultural focus on the franchise, blending new television production with tangible merchandise that deepens engagement for audiences of all ages





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