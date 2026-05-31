New Harry Potter Board Game Defenders of Hogwarts Lets Players Join Voldemort's Army

A new Harry Potter board game titled Defenders of Hogwarts from MinaLima offers a unique twist: players can choose to fight for Hogwarts or join Lord Voldemort's forces. The game is for 2 to 5 players, ages 13 and up, with a 90-minute playtime. A Kickstarter launch is planned for later this year.

Defenders of Hogwarts is an upcoming board game that promises to shake up the Harry Potter tabletop gaming scene. Unlike previous games like Harry Potter : Hogwarts Battle or Harry Potter : Death Eaters Rising, this game offers a unique twist: players can choose to align with either the Order of the Phoenix or Lord Voldemort 's Death Eaters.

This dual-path mechanic sets it apart from cooperative-only games and introduces a competitive element that will test friendships. The game is set during the Battle of Hogwarts, drawing from the climactic events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Players assume the roles of Hogwarts students, each with unique abilities, and must explore the castle's many locations, from the Great Hall to the Forbidden Forest, to gather resources and learn spells.

The narrative is driven by event cards and scenario-based choices, allowing for high replay value. The collaboration between MinaLima and a yet-unannounced game designer ensures that the components will be visually stunning, with detailed miniatures and illustrated cards. The game's announcement has been met with enthusiasm, particularly due to the involvement of MinaLima, whose graphic work on the films is legendary.

The game supports 2 to 5 players and is recommended for ages 13 and up, with sessions typically lasting 90 minutes. Each player selects a student character with a special skill, such as enhanced dueling ability or knowledge of potions. The game board represents Hogwarts Castle, divided into rooms and corridors with varying effects. Movement is determined by dice rolls or action points, and players encounter challenges, both magical and mundane.

The unique alignment system triggers when a player reaches a certain threshold of dark or light actions. For instance, using forbidden spells or helping Death Eater infiltrators pushes a player toward darkness, while protecting fellow students and completing heroic tasks increases light alignment. Once a player decides to fully join Voldemort's side, they reveal their allegiance to the others, transforming the game into a hidden role conflict. The dark player may then receive secret missions to sabotage the defenders.

The victory conditions differ per side: defenders must protect the castle and defeat the dark player's objectives, while the dark player must accomplish specific goals like opening a secret passage or summoning the Dark Mark. The game includes multiple scenarios, each with a different setup and story, ensuring varied experiences. MinaLima has hinted at expansions that could include other locations like Diagon Alley or the Ministry of Magic. MinaLima's involvement is a major selling point for the game.

Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima began their journey with Harry Potter in 2001, creating the graphic props and style for the film series. Their work includes the Marauder's Map, the Daily Prophet, textbooks, and countless magical items that brought the wizarding world to life. They later expanded their portfolio to include the graphic design for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort, providing an immersive experience for park visitors.

More recently, they designed the graphic props for the Fantastic Beasts films, maintaining consistency across the franchise. With Defenders of Hogwarts, they are translating their cinematic expertise into a tabletop format. The game's art will reflect their signature style: intricate borders, whimsical fonts, and aged parchment textures. The board and cards will feel like authentic wizarding artifacts.

The decision to allow players to join Voldemort's army is a bold narrative choice, echoing the moral complexities explored in the later books. It encourages players to consider the motivations behind choosing darkness, a theme that resonates with the series' exploration of power, prejudice, and redemption. The game is expected to launch on Kickstarter in late 2024, with a targeted release in 2025.

Early birds can sign up for notifications to receive an exclusive bonus, perhaps a limited-edition card or token. As the Harry Potter franchise continues to evolve with new media, Defenders of Hogwarts stands out as a creative and engaging way for fans to experience the magic from a new perspective





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