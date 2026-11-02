New Hampshire Schools Face Collapse as Voters Reject Tax Cap Amid Budget Crisis

A new ballot measure in New Hampshire imposes a school tax cap linked to the CPI, threatening teacher positions and educational programs amid rising costs.

New Hampshire voters decisively rejected a proposed school tax cap on November 3, averting a legislative mandate that would have tied district funding strictly to the Consumer Price Index. The measure, forced onto ballots by Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte in 2025, faced fierce opposition from educators and community leaders who warned of catastrophic budget cuts. The defeat preserves the ability of local districts to adjust budgets based on actual operational needs rather than a rigid federal inflation metric.

The outcome prevents a scenario where school districts would be forced to eliminate administrative flexibility and reduce staffing levels to balance books under a cap that ignores rising costs for fuel, food, and materials. In Milton and Claremont, officials had already announced severe reductions for the 2025-2026 academic year due to existing deficits. The voter rejection ensures that these districts can maintain essential programs without the additional constraint of a state-mandated spending limit.

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At least since the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire school districts have struggled to stay afloat amid chronic underfunding. In September 2026, the town of Milton was shocked by revelations of a two-and-a-half-million-dollar hole in its budget. This deficit forced the district to reduce teaching positions during the 2025-2026 school year. In western New Hampshire, Claremont schools faced similar pressures while students organized car washes to raise funds.

New Hampshire historically leaves local communities to fund public schools on their own. During the 2024-2025 academic year, the state ranked fiftieth in the share of state revenue contributed to public schools. According to data from the National Education Association, New Hampshire provided only twenty-eight percent of public school funds. While some argued for level funding, the state simply has not increased budgets on pace with rising costs.

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A superior court previously ruled that the state had not been fulfilling its constitutional responsibility to provide adequate funding. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella appealed the case to the state supreme court. He is also attempting to overturn the ruling, but the rejection of the tax cap by voters underscores the public demand for adequate and flexible school funding solutions.

Legislators supporting the tax cap circumvented the lack of statewide referendums by passing HB 1300 into law. The measure automatically places the tax cap question on the ballot of every municipality in the state in 2026 and 2028. The ballot measure was challenged on multiple fronts, including on the lack of clear constitutional standing and because it was difficult for voters to understand.

The tax cap would require a three-fifths approval of local voters to go into effect. If enacted, it would limit local control of the schools with a tax cap linked to the Consumer Price Index. This index is unpredictable on a year-to-year basis and can easily be outpaced by school costs. It would also impose a limit on administrative spending as a proportion of the total school budget.

Marianne Doane, president of the Milton teachers association, has taught in the district for more than forty years. She organized childcare services to help parents attend town meetings and encouraged civic engagement. Doane highlighted the disconnect between current fiscal realities and the proposed rigid cap, noting that special education alone requires five hundred thousand dollars.

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The average tax bill in Milton stands at fifty-one thousand dollars. Doane warned that the district must cut twelve elementary teachers to balance the books. Losing twelve educators from a staff of twelve would collapse the elementary program. She emphasized that the inflation rate of fuel, food, and materials has increased far more than the CPI.

McGlinchey, a candidate representing a gerrymandered district, argued the cap ignores local needs. She noted that limiting funds without proper budgeting will leave schools shortchanged. McGlinchey has taken this message to the streets, arguing that the tax cap depletes the quality of New Hampshire students' education. The effort defies the state's long history of local control through town halls.

Some communities like Franklin have had tax caps in place for decades. Franklin teacher and union leader Jennifer Weaver says the town struggles to recruit and retain teachers. She noted that the current tax cap is strangling the community and school. Her warning highlights the harm of tax caps over the last six years.

The multi-pronged attack against public schools includes the expansion of school voucher programs. These programs funnel public money to private schools. Voters were asked to decide whether to maintain local control or accept a standardized limit. The result determines the future stability of public schools in New Hampshire communities.