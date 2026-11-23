Compare New Hampshire and national boys name counts for the 1940 to 1949 and 2015 to 2024 periods, showing how classic names such as Robert and James changed in popularity.

New Hampshire baby name figures for the 1940 to 1949 and 2015 to 2024 periods show how sharply popular boys names have shifted over roughly seven decades. The records list how many babies received each name in New Hampshire and across the United States, along with each name's rank among the most common names in those periods.

Robert, James, and John ranked at the top nationally during the 1940s, while many of the same names appear far less often in New Hampshire today. The source does not include a publication date, so every comparison below relies only on the two decade ranges it provides.

Also read Most Popular Baby Names in Kentucky 2015-2024 vs 1940s

How New Hampshire Baby Names Changed Over Time

Robert, which the source describes as a name of Germanic origin meaning fame or bright, recorded 2,994 New Hampshire babies in the 1940 to 1949 period. In the 2015 to 2024 period, New Hampshire recorded 78 babies named Robert, which ranked 168th among the most common names.

James, a name of Hebrew origin meaning supplanter, recorded 1,714 New Hampshire babies in the 1940s and 630 in 2015 to 2024, ranking seventh in the later period. Nationally, James ranked first in the 1940s with 795,767 babies, while Robert ranked second with 758,115 and John ranked third with 711,600.

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Some names declined even more steeply. Bruce fell from 573 New Hampshire babies in the 1940s to 39 in 2015 to 2024, dropping to 230th place. Edward dropped from 675 to 35 and slipped to 239th place, while Charles moved from 773 to 38 and ranked 234th.

Names That Lost Ground in New Hampshire

Ronald, Charles, and Edward lost the most ground between the two decade ranges in the New Hampshire figures. Ronald, a name of English origin meaning counsel rule, fell from 1,296 babies in the 1940s to 42 in 2015 to 2024, when it ranked 222nd.

Roger, meaning famous spearman, declined from 729 New Hampshire babies to 103 and dropped to 132nd place. Gary, meaning spearman, moved from 495 to 267 and still ranked 47th in the later period, which keeps it within the top 50.

Daniel, meaning God is my judge, recorded 458 New Hampshire babies in the 1940s and 113 in 2015 to 2024, ranking 123rd. Norman, meaning northman, stood out with only 6 New Hampshire babies in the 2015 to 2024 period, ranking 388th, down from 394 in the 1940s.

Comparing National and New Hampshire Baby Names

Nationally, Norman recorded 42,135 babies in the 1940s and ranked 55th, a much stronger showing than its 388th place in New Hampshire during 2015 to 2024. Daniel ranked 21st nationally in the 1940s with 112,767 babies, which highlights how widely the name was used at that time.

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Donald held the 23rd position in New Hampshire during 2015 to 2024 with 362 babies, down from 1,021 in the 1940s. Thomas remained within the top 100 with 160 babies in the later period and ranked 91st, after 875 New Hampshire babies in the 1940s.

Dennis, meaning follower of Dionysius, recorded 523 New Hampshire babies in the 1940s and 358 in 2015 to 2024, ranking 25th in the later period. Nationally, Dennis ranked 19th in the 1940s with 162,100 babies, showing that the name retained a comparatively strong presence in New Hampshire.

What These Decade Figures Mean for Parents

The figures show that many traditional names once common in New Hampshire became much rarer by the 2015 to 2024 period. Names such as Edward, meaning prosperous, and Charles, meaning free man, appear far less often in the recent counts than in the 1940s.

Parents comparing these numbers can see the trend in each name's count and rank across both periods. The source does not include other decades, regional breakdowns beyond New Hampshire, or the method used to compile the counts, so the comparisons should be read only within the periods listed.