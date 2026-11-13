American Cancer Society Recommends Regular Prostate Cancer Screening Starting at Age 50

The American Cancer Society now recommends regular prostate cancer screening for average-risk men starting at age 50, with earlier screening for Black men and those with family history, under updated guidelines released Nov. 12.

The American Cancer Society is now recommending regular prostate cancer screening for men at average risk starting at age 50, shifting from its long-standing emphasis on individual decision-making to a direct recommendation for routine testing.

The updated guidelines were released Nov. 12. The new guidance applies to average-risk men ages 50 through 69. Black men should begin annual screening at age 45, regardless of family history. Other men with a father, brother or son diagnosed with prostate cancer should also begin at 45, with frequency depending on family history.

Also read Regular prostate cancer screening recommended under new American Cancer Society guidelines

Updated Screening Guidelines By Age Group

Men ages 70 to 74 should discuss whether to continue screening with their doctors. Routine screening is not recommended at 75 and older. The prior ACS guideline, published in 2010, came just after two major trials reported conflicting findings about screening benefits. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States.

The ACS estimates about 333,830 men will be diagnosed this year and 36,320 will die of the disease. For cancer that has not spread beyond the prostate, the five-year relative survival rate is nearly 100%. Black men experience a 67% higher incidence and nearly double the mortality rate compared with white men, an inequity that needs immediate reversal, said Dr. William Dahut, chief scientific officer at the cancer society.

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By making a direct recommendation for screening and advocating for earlier and more frequent screening for Black men, our aim is to help reduce disparities and ease the disease burden, Dahut said. The guidelines also recommend enhanced PSA testing among men with elevated PSA levels of 3.0 ng/mL or higher for men 45 to 69, and 6.5 ng/mL or higher for men 70 to 74. These men should undergo repeat testing two weeks to three months later.

Understanding PSA Test Results

A PSA level of 3 ng/mL or higher in men younger than 70 warrants a repeat test to confirm the result. Other explanations for higher PSA levels include an enlarged prostate, inflammation or infection. The PSA test is just the first step in a screening process, said Robert Smith, senior vice president of early cancer detection science at the ACS.

Secondary testing for men with elevated PSA levels determines who needs a biopsy and who can be safely monitored via active surveillance, Smith said. We now have stronger evidence of its benefits, Smith said. These updated guidelines are a critical step toward preventing diagnoses of advanced disease, reducing premature deaths, and minimizing treatment-related harms, he added.

Dr. Shanthi Sivendran, interim chief patient officer for the ACS, said by catching aggressive cancers with a simple PSA blood test, you open the door to highly effective treatments that protect your future. Lower-risk findings can be safely managed through careful, active surveillance, she said. The society recommends discussing screening benefits and possible harms with a healthcare provider and offering close monitoring as an initial approach for low-risk cancers.

Screening can also identify slow-growing cancers that may never cause harm, and some men might suffer treatment side effects for a tumor that would not have contributed to their deaths. Dr. James Eastham, a urologic surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, said his main quibble involves stopping screening at age 75. Guidelines have to be generalizable, so there are always some compromises, said Eastham, who was not involved in crafting the guidelines.

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I am not a fan of using chronologic age as a cut-point, he said. I prefer physiologic life expectancy, meaning an estimated 10-year or more life expectancy as a reasonable candidate to discuss early detection. Age is certainly a key factor, but overall health plays a role, too.

Mobile Screening Units Reach Men

Dr. Ash Tewari, chair of the Milton and Carroll Petrie Department of Urology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, said the success rate of treating patients is exceedingly high, but many men still need to be nudged to get screened. Men think it is going to happen to someone else, Tewari told Fox News. We know how to cure 95% of them.

I can operate, we have developed medications to get to them in time. My approach is very simple: Go right where they are. To reach more men, Tewari and Mount Sinai created mobile prostate cancer screening vehicles deployed in neighborhoods so men can be examined where they live. The first bus, the Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Unit, was sent out in New York City in 2022.

Public Figures Promote Early Detection

Last month, another bus was deployed to the Atlanta Falcons-Chicago Bears game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Winship Cancer Institute at Emory University offered free screenings in partnership with the Atlanta Falcons during the game. The ACS estimates more than 333,000 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed in 2026, and about 36,000 will die from the disease. Last month, actress Brooke Shields joined Tewari and directed a public service announcement advocating screening and early detection.

The goal is to screen more than one million men under Tewari's Million Strong Men Initiative. I never got to have the talk with my dad early enough, Shields says in the video. Her father, Frank, died of prostate cancer in 2003 at 61 years old. Prostate cancer is often a disease that families don't talk about until there is a reason to, said Tewari.

We want to change that. Starting the conversation early can save lives.