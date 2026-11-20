A new government report is warning that the federal government is susceptible to threats to the nation's food supply.

, the federal watchdog group said both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration had "reported having limited resources to address critical cybersecurity activities, such as information sharing and cybersecurity emergency preparedness activities.

" The GAO specifically noted that although the agencies "have taken steps to improve cybersecurity," they "haven't conducted emergency response scenarios to prepare for potential cyberattacks on the sector since 2024. " "Both agencies reported that a lack of resources and staffing hindered their ability to meet all the requirements," the agency said in a blog post Thursday, published in tandem with the report's release.

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"By assessing whether there are opportunities to reprioritize or if there is a need for additional resources, the agencies would be better positioned to provide cybersecurity-related assistance and resources to the sector and help mitigate potential disruption of the food supply chain, which could lead to significant economic and environmental impacts. " The country's largest bank said "third parties who provide services" to the bank "were the target of a cyberattack," and some customers' info was accessed.

Remembering Xavier Taylor: 12-year-old NJ baseball player dies months after injury before game Other high-profile companies including Microsoft, United Airlines, Apple, and Marriott have also reported recent, separate tech outages, as well as the National Security Agency's internal system, which sends classified messages and reported technical issues this week.targeted grocery stores and supermarkets in France. French authorities blamed Iran for conducting the attacks, which cranked up the temperature on supermarket refrigerators, causing food to spoil and sparking fires.

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The GAO has issued recommendations for changes to the Department of Health and Human Services and the USDA. They include conducting cybersecurity emergency preparedness exercises and simulations, sharing any potential threats or vulnerabilities with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and "developing planning documents for coordinated action in the event of cybersecurity disasters or emergencies.

" "The food and agriculture sector is one of the nation's 16 critical infrastructure sectors and is essential to the nation's health, security, and economy," the agency wrote in its blog post Thursday. "The sector is reliant on information technology to produce, process, and deliver products, and faces increasing cybersecurity-related risks. Cyberattacks could result in unsafe food and could erode public trust and faith in the food supply. "Paramedic responding to deadly accident discovers son is the victim