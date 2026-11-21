A new streaming series explores the rise and fall of FTX founders Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, starring Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner.

A new television series has officially joined the growing canon of Hollywood productions that dramatize the explosive rise and catastrophic collapse of major technology and cryptocurrency firms. This latest addition focuses on the turbulent story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, capturing the dramatic narrative of their cryptocurrency venture, FTX. The series aims to dissect the complex web of ambition, fraud, and fallout that defined one of the most significant financial scandals in recent history.

Cinematic Portrayal of FTX Collapse

The new show delves into the personal and professional trajectories of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison as central figures. It traces their journey from building a crypto empire to the rapid unraveling that led to billions in losses. Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner headline the cast, bringing their distinct acting strengths to these complex real-life characters. Their performances are central to conveying the intensity and moral ambiguity of the event. The narrative structure mirrors other high-profile biopics that have captivated audiences globally.

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Critics And Audiences React Positively

Early indicators suggest the series is resonating with both critics and viewers alike. The show has received mostly positive reviews from industry critics, who have praised its nuanced approach to the subject matter. Streaming chart data shows promising early signs of popularity, indicating strong initial engagement. This reception places it firmly within a successful genre of tech-centric drama that has dominated recent television landscapes. The positive word-of-mouth suggests it will maintain its momentum in the competitive streaming market.

Career Highlights Of The Lead Actors

Anthony Boyle brings significant theatrical and screen experience to the role of Sam Bankman-Fried. He is best known for his performance as Scorpius Malfoy in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. His television credits include the big-budget World War II series Masters of the Air and the Netflix period drama House of Guinness. These roles demonstrate his versatility in handling complex, high-stakes characters across different genres. His background prepares him well for the intense demands of the FTX narrative.

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Julia Garner Brings Critical Acclaim

Julia Garner takes on the role of Caroline Ellison, leveraging her reputation for intense, character-driven performances. She gained critical acclaim for her breakout roles in the psychological drama The Assistant and the Netflix hit Ozark. Garner has also appeared in major blockbusters such as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Weapons. Her experience extends to the true-crime genre, highlighted by her starring role in the Netflix show Inventing Anna. This prior success in similar biographical dramas positions her as a strong anchor for the series.

Context Within The Tech Drama Genre

This release follows a wave of successful series that have explored the dark side of Silicon Valley innovation. In 2022, Apple TV debuted WeCrashed, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, which examined the collapse of WeWork. That series arrived shortly after Super Pumped, which starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt and focused on the Uber saga. Hulu's The Dropout also saw a massive spike in popularity this year due to renewed public interest in its subject, Elizabeth Holmes. These shows have collectively established a robust audience appetite for corporate downfall stories.