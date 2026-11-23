Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast with clues about December's weather and what the polar vortex will do next.

for the nation on Nov. 19, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have come into better focus. And ready or not, the "very strong" El Niño is here and will continue to impact our weather in December and throughout the winter, according to the new forecast from meteorologists at NOAA's "The strong El Niño is likely to be the major influence on temperatures and precipitation this winter through next spring," noted National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Pugh in an shows warmer-than-average temperatures are likely for the entire northern tier of the nation.

Only a small section of the Gulf Coast should see below-average temperatures in December. The rest of the nation has "equal chances" of seeing above, below, or near-normal temperatures next month, the forecast shows. shows above-average rain and/or snow is likely for the West and East Coasts, as well as the entire southern tier of the U.S. The precipitation should be most above-average over the Southeast and Florida.

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Below-average precipitation in December should be confined to parts of the far northern Rockies and northern Plains. doesn't look too different from the December forecast, the CPC forecast shows. Above-average temperatures are expected for the northern tier of the nation, all the way from the Northwest to the Northeast. The areas where temperatures will be most above average include Washington state, the Great Lakes and New England.

The Southeast and Florida should see "near normal" temperatures throughout the winter. The rest of the nation has "equal chances" of seeing above, below, or near-normal temperatures. , areas that have been getting hammered over the past few weeks are likely to continue to see heavy rain or snow throughout the winter. Overall, as with the December forecast, the entire southern tier should see a wet winter.

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Areas that could be particularly hard hit include southern California, all of Florida, and along the Southeast coast, the CPC forecast shows. El Niño is forecast to be the guiding force behind our weather in December and throughout this winter, forecasters said.

"Very strong El Niño conditions are present and significantly impact the December 2026 monthly outlook for temperatures and precipitation over North America," weather service forecaster Dan Collins said in anEl Niño is a natural climate phenomenon in which surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean become unusually warm, causing weather extremes around the world, including drought in some regions and heavy rainfall in others. Up over the North Pole, "an unusual November sudden stratospheric warming was observed, as the polar vortex was displaced," Collins said.

A sudden stratospheric warming, as its name suggests, is a rapid warming high above the Arctic that can disrupt the polar vortex and, sometimes, lead to outbreaks of intense cold farther south over the United States weeks later. Indeed, an SSW typically means below-normal temperatures for the eastern United States in the weeks following this type of event, the CPC said.

However, current models predict only modest cooling of the southeastern U.S. in early December, "possibly due to currently relatively warmer than average arctic temperatures," Collins said. As well, Laura Ciasto, a meteorologist at the weather service, told USA TODAY that the latest forecasts have been consistently showing a shift towards a negative Arctic Oscillation near the end of November/beginning of December.

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"While multiple factors can impact the AO, forecasts have consistently shown that the recent polar vortex disruption is playing at least some role in the negative AO," Ciasto told USA TODAY via email. In long-range monthly or seasonal outlooks, federal forecasters don't predict snow, only precipitation. Why is this?

"The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations as snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance," the CPC said. This is because whether precipitation falls as rain or snow depends primarily on the track and temperature of individual storms, which are details that can't be forecast months in advance.

"We’ve already seen flooding rainfall affect the Florida Peninsula this month and there is an increased risk of additional flooding rainfall this winter with the strong to very strong El Niño," Pugh told USA TODAY. Doyle Rice is a national correspondent for USA TODAY, with a focus on weather and climate.