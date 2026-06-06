New footage reveals 'weapons-obsessed' killer brandishing gun in garden three years before murder

A disturbing new video has emerged of Vickrum Digwa, the 23-year-old who murdered 18-year-old Henry Nowak, brandishing a gun in his back garden three years before the crime.

A disturbing new video has emerged of Vickrum Digwa , the 23-year-old who murdered 18-year-old Henry Nowak , brandishing a gun in his back garden three years before the crime.

The footage, taken by a neighbour in Southampton, shows Digwa and another man holding what appears to be an air pistol and an air rifle. This new evidence raises questions about Digwa's obsession with weapons and whether he was involved in any other incidents before the murder. Digwa's family are part of the Nihang Sikh community, a martial sect that prides itself on being skilled in the use of swords, knives, and other weapons.

However, they are only supposed to be used defensively. The neighbour who took the footage said they were startled by the sound of 'loud gunshots' on October 18, 2022, and went to investigate. They saw Digwa and another man shooting at a wooden board. The neighbour filed a report with the police, but they told them they couldn't do anything as there had been no other reports from residents.

This new footage is just one of many disturbing revelations in the case of Henry Nowak's murder. Digwa stabbed the student six times with a large ceremonial dagger and then lied to police that Nowak had racially abused and physically attacked him. The police were unaware that Nowak was dying and arrested him, reading him his rights as he lay on the ground. Hampshire Police has apologized for arresting the youngster.

Digwa's lies meant that Nowak was not given medical attention until it was too late. Since Digwa was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years, questions have emerged about the killer's obsession with weapons. Digwa's family members, including his mother and father, are also facing charges related to the murder. Digwa's mother, Kiran Kaur, was found guilty of assisting an offender by removing a weapon from the scene of the murder.

Digwa's brother, Gurpreet, and father, Mogha Singh, are facing charges of possession of offensive weapons. The case has sparked outrage and has raised questions about the police's handling of the situation





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Vickrum Digwa Henry Nowak Murder Weapons Obsession Nihang Sikh Community

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