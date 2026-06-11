New flu strain poses catastrophic risk to UK economy, health chiefs warn

Health chiefs have warned that a new flu strain that could infect half of Britain and cost the economy £2trillion is among the biggest risks the country faces. The imagined variant would be transmitted quickly, before measures could stop its spread, leading to ‘multiple waves’ of cases over two years.

A new flu strain that could infect half of Britain and cost the economy £2trillion is among the biggest risks the country faces, health chiefs have warned.

The imagined variant would be transmitted quickly, before measures could stop its spread, leading to ‘multiple waves’ of cases over two years. In a ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’, health officials have suggested that social distancing measures would need to be reintroduced.

However, they said the Government would not put the UK into a full Covid-style lockdown. The plans are set out in the first Health Security Risk Assessment, a report which also examines how outbreaks of respiratory infections, blood-borne viruses and weather-related hazards could play out. Ranking all of these, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a new form of influenza poses one of the worst threats, with a potential impact of five, or ‘catastrophic’.

And the likelihood of this happening is relatively high - between 5 per cent and 25 per cent. A fresh coronavirus outbreak, based on a new strain not linked to the previous pandemic, was also rated as catastrophic, and with the same likelihood. An outbreak of a new flu strain could, in the worst-case scenario, cost the economy £1.9trillio





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New Flu Strain Catastrophic Risk Half Of Britain Cost The Economy £2Trillion Among The Biggest Risks Health Chiefs Warned Imaged Variant Transmitted Quickly Measures Could Stop Its Spread Multiple Waves Cases Over Two Years In A ‘Reasonable Worst-Case Scenario’ Social Distancing Measures Would Need To Be Re Government Would Not Put The UK Into A Full Co UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) Ranking All Of These New Form Of Influenza Poses One Of The Worst T Likelihood Of This Happening Is Relatively Hig Fresh Coronavirus Outbreak Based On A New Strain Not Linked To The Previo Rated As Catastrophic Likelihood An Outbreak Of A New Flu Strain Could In The Worst-Case Scenario Cost The Economy £1.9Trillion Economically 95Million Working Days 270Million School Days Lost No Lockdown Government Would Recommend Familiar Measures I Hand Hygiene Use Of Masks To Reduce Transmission Isolation Of Cases Whilst Infectious Contact Tracing Close Contacts Of Confirmed Ca May Also Help Control The Outbreak Measures Would Need Strong Public Health Commu Where Necessary Removal Of Barriers To Help People Follow Guidance Other Risks In The Report Dengue Fever Tuberculosis Outbreak Extreme Heat

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