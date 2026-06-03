New Federal Student Loan Rules Threaten Advanced Nursing Education, Sparking Lawsuit

The Department of Education's decision to reclassify advanced nursing programs as non-professional degrees, limiting federal loan access, has drawn sharp criticism from nursing organizations. They argue that the policy exacerbates the nursing shortage and reduces patient access to care, particularly in underserved areas. A lawsuit seeks to block the rule before it takes effect on July 1.

The Department of Education 's recent decision to exclude advanced nursing programs from the federal definition of a professional degree has sparked significant backlash from nursing organizations and healthcare advocates.

This policy change, set to take effect in July, reclassifies advanced nursing degrees, such as nurse practitioner and nurse anesthetist programs, as graduate degrees rather than professional degrees. As a result, graduate nursing students will face lower federal loan borrowing caps, potentially limiting access to essential funding for their education. Nursing leaders argue that this move creates unnecessary barriers for those seeking to advance their careers and exacerbates the existing nursing shortage in the United States.

Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, criticized the Department of Education for ignoring the voices of nurses and nurse allies during the rulemaking process. She emphasized that increasing barriers to post-baccalaureate nursing education not only limits opportunities for aspiring nurses but also restricts patients' access to timely care from highly trained practitioners. Advanced nursing roles are critical to the healthcare system, as they often serve as primary care providers in underserved areas.

Graduate programs in nursing can take several years to complete and require significant financial investment, making federal loan access crucial for many students. On May 29, more than ten national nursing organizations filed a lawsuit against the Department of Education, alleging that the decision is unlawful and harmful to both students and the broader healthcare system. The lawsuit argues that the department's rule incorrectly excludes nursing programs that meet the legal definition of a professional degree.

The plaintiffs are seeking to block the rule before it takes effect on July 1, when the new borrowing limits are scheduled to begin. Jeff Molter, president of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology, expressed deep concern that the policy will constrict the anesthesia workforce pipeline, ultimately reducing access to essential procedures like surgery, childbirth, and cancer screenings, especially in rural and underserved communities where certified registered nurse anesthetists are often the primary anesthesia providers.

Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, noted that healthcare systems are already facing staffing shortages, and making it more difficult to finance advanced nursing degrees could further reduce the number of qualified nurses entering the profession. Drew Powers, founder of Powers Financial Group, highlighted the irony of the timing, pointing out that the largest voting bloc, baby boomers, will soon require significant nursing care as they age.

He warned that without a sufficient supply of nurses, younger generations will be left to care for their aging parents. Despite the criticism, the Department of Education has defended its decision, arguing that the professional degree classification is an administrative distinction, not a judgment about the importance of nursing.

The department also stated that most nursing students may not be affected because many already borrow below the new limits, and the loan caps could help reduce student debt and control program costs. In a press release, the department claimed that data indicates 95% of nursing students borrow below the annual loan limit and therefore are not affected by the new caps.

However, nursing organizations dispute these claims, arguing that even a small reduction in loan access can have a significant impact on students' ability to complete their education. They also point out that the new rules could discourage potential students from pursuing advanced nursing degrees altogether. A federal court will now determine whether the Department of Education acted within its authority or improperly excluded nursing programs from the definition of a professional degree.

The outcome of this legal challenge will have far-reaching implications for the future of nursing education and the healthcare system as a whole. In addition to the legal battle, the policy change has reignited discussions about the value and recognition of nursing as a profession. Nurses played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many advocates argue that the government should be investing in nursing education, not creating obstacles.

The debate underscores the ongoing challenges in balancing fiscal responsibility with the need to maintain a robust healthcare workforce. As the July 1 deadline approaches, stakeholders on both sides are preparing for a protracted legal and political fight over the future of nursing education funding





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