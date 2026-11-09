New Favorite Emerges to Become Trump’s Press Secretary

The latest bets come after Donald Trump sparked confusion over the weekend about who his next pick is.

White House spokesperson Danielle Alvarez has emerged as the people’s bet for the next White House press secretary. On Monday, the prediction market Kalshi had Alvarez leading with 20 percent, followed by deputy press secretary Anna Kelly at 14 percent and conservative commentator Scott Jennings at 7 percent.

Alvarez, 37, served as senior advisor to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The Cuban-American from Miami was also the communications director for the Republican National Committee during the 2022 midterm elections. On Saturday, Trump publicly offered UFC CEO Dana White the role, leading some to wonder whether he meant the more experienced Dana W. White, a former Pentagon chief spokesperson.

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On Truth Social, Trump pleaded to his longtime friend, writing “please take the job” and saying he would be a “Press Secretary like none other. ”“I will tell you, I was only kidding,” the president told reporters on Sunday.

“Dana loves the idea, and there’s only one Dana. ” “That was an example of something where I was kidding, and then people said, ‘You know, that’s actually a pretty good idea. ’” White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez watches as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn before departing the White House on October 22, 2026, in Washington, DC.

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The White House has not had a stable press secretary since Karoline Leavitt resigned in August. JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images“It takes guts, grit, and a whole lot of courage to step up, stand behind that podium, and serve the President of the United States. Katie answered that call without hesitation, and she deserves enormous respect for it.

”Both Kelly and Jennings, who were in the initial running, have already been passed over once, possibly tilting the odds toward a newcomer in the competition for press secretary Kelly, 29, was the natural successor to Leavitt, having joined the press team in January 2025 as deputy press secretary and later being promoted to principal deputy. Jennings, on the other hand, has made it clear he is vying for the job.

The CNN contributor met with Susie Wiles in D.C. in August to discuss the role and make his case. He previously worked as communications director for George W. Bush and Sen. Mitch McConnell. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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