New Fan Theory Resurfaces About Toy Story's Bonnie and Inside Out's Riley

A long-standing fan theory suggests that Bonnie from Toy Story and Riley from Inside Out are related, but new details about Toy Story 5 have cast doubt on this idea.

The newest installment in the Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 5, will release in theaters in just a few weeks, on June 19, which has one fan-favorite theory going around once again.

Toy Story kicked off in 1995 and immediately captured the hearts of audiences with beloved characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Over the last 20 years, three sequel movies have already been released, with Toy Story 2 sticking to more or less the same formula although with the addition of characters like Jessie and Bullseye. The same cannot really be said of Toy Story 3 or Toy Story 4, though.

In terms of the former, the toys' kid, Andy, is all grown up and goes off to college, donating the whole gang to a little girl named Bonnie. This ending broke hearts but it was also truly beautiful and even included a touching send-off in which Andy said thank you to the toys. In the latter, Woody shockingly chose to go his own way, staying with Bo Peep and not returning to Bonnie or the other toys.

That ending in particular had fans of Toy Story hopeful that a fifth movie would be released, as the idea that Woody and Buzz wouldn't be together in the end was just too devastating. Details about Toy Story 5 have thankfully suggested that the friends will indeed be reunited.

However, it's their still relatively new kid, Bonnie, who has some Disney fans wondering once again about a major fan theory. Are Toy Story's Bonnie And Inside Out's Riley Related? Bonnie is of course among the confirmed characters in Toy Story 5 as she remains the child who owns the toys with the exception of Woody and Bo Peep currently.

Given that she was gifted the toys late in Toy Story 3 and the plot of Toy Story 4 centers primarily on the toys being left behind by Bonnie she hasn't actually had a major amount of screen time this also makes sense as these movies really are focused on the toys not the people. That may be about to change though as this plot seems to focus on the introduction of Lilypad a tablet that begins to take up a considerable amount of Bonnie's playing time leaving the toys feeling once again out of place and left behind.

With that focus it's likely Bonnie will play a much bigger role in this movie and it is perhaps for that reason that a fan-favorite theory about her has resurfaced. Namely some in the fanbase believe that Bonnie in Toy Story is related to Riley in Inside Out specifically they believe Bonnie is actually Riley's mother.

This theory has to do with the similarities between Bonnie's appearance and Riley's mother's appearance they also sort of share a last name but not really which is sadly where this theory falls apart. While Bonnie's last name is Anderson Riley's is Andersen it is odd that their names are so similar particularly because they are both prominent Disney Pixar characters but this certainly suggests that this theory is nothing more than a fun fan idea.

Disney Fans Have Many Theories Like This Disney fans have long had theories such as the one about Bonnie and Riley although they are similarly often just fan speculation. One of the more prominent theories also involving parents between two different Disney movies is that Anna and Elsa's parents in Frozen are actually Tarzan's parents as well.

The theory essentially argues that since Anna and Elsa's parents died at sea it's possible this was the shipwreck seen at the beginning of Tarzan. This theory would also mean that Anna and Elsa's mother was pregnant at the time although it's possible she was and the girls didn't know.

Subscribe for deep Pixar theory and Easter-egg coverage Explore the newsletter for curated Pixar and Disney coverage fan-theory roundups Easter-egg breakdowns character-link investigations and contextual analysis that enriches your view of movie universes and cinematic connections. Get Updates By subscribing you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. With Disney Pixar Easter eggs between movies being so plentiful it's no surprise that fans look for these connections.

In fact there have been moments where Disney has incorporated similar elements such as with Flynn Rider and Rapunzel's appearance in Frozen. Nevertheless the details that are available ahead of Toy Story 5 certainly suggest that Bonnie and Riley are not actually related. Toy Story 5 is expected to be a highly anticipated film that will bring back many of the beloved characters from the previous movies.

The film will likely explore the introduction of new characters and the further adventures of Woody and Buzz. With the release of Toy Story 5 just around the corner fans are eagerly waiting to see what new surprises the film will bring





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