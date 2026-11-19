A new Fallout title is in development by Devcats and Bethesda. This hidden object game features cats escaping a vault. Read about the unexpected genre shift and details.

A new video game based on the Fallout franchise is currently in development, marking a significant departure from the series' traditional role-playing roots. Evidence of this project emerged from a classification board rating, confirming that a hidden object game featuring felines within a Vault is indeed being produced. This listing confirms a partnership between developer Devcats and publisher Bethesda, with Zenimax Australia Pty Ltd listed as the applying entity.

Gameplay Mechanics And Vault Setting

The core premise of this unexpected title involves players searching for escaped cats inside a post-apocalyptic shelter. According to the official description, an accident occurs within the Vault, causing all the resident cats to escape into the surrounding Wasteland. Players are tasked with locating and returning these animals to safety, assisted by non-player characters encountered during the journey.

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The game structure includes 14 distinct locations and 33 rooms to explore. Players will navigate through environments featuring recognizable elements from the Fallout franchise. The puzzles embedded in these areas are designed to be accessible, ensuring that solving them is not a mandatory requirement to complete the game and reach the credits.

Developer History And Collaboration Details

Devcats is an established studio known for creating numerous cat-centric video games across various platforms. The developer has produced 17 prior titles focused on this theme, bringing the total to 18 with this new Fallout installment. Many of these previous games are priced at just a few dollars and involve simple clicking mechanics to find hidden felines in static environments.

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Consistency is a hallmark of Devcats' branding, with nine of their games part of the 'Full of Cats' series. This track record suggests that the upcoming Fallout title will likely follow a similar formula. Interested players can observe gameplay styles by reviewing any of the nine existing titles in the 'Full of Cats' catalog.

Release Status And Corporate Strategy

Bethesda and Devcats have not formally announced the game, leaving specific details about platforms, pricing, and release dates unclear. However, the classification listing implies an imminent launch. Devcats stated on November 12th that it would announce two more games soon, potentially raising their total output to 19 titles. This strategy aligns with Xbox CEO Asha Sharma's goal to centralize commercial opportunities for top franchises.

Sharma created a new division to double down on high-profile intellectual properties. This focus comes amid the shedding of teams at studios like Double Fine, Arkane Lyon, Ninja Theory, and Undead Labs. These cut teams primarily worked on lesser-known franchises rather than major brands like Fallout. The collaboration represents a commercial pivot toward accessible, branded content. Players can expect the official announcement to follow shortly, confirming the final details of this unique genre crossover.