A new public exhibit in Washington,D.C., displays millions of Jeffrey Epstein documents alongside a tImeline linking Donald Trump to the disgraced financier. Organizers aim to sustain momentum for a thorough DOJ probe and offer survivors a platform.

The Institute for Primary Facts is opening the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room to the public by appointment in Washington, D.C.

, on Tuesday. The exhibit is located at 737 7th Street in Northwest D.C. and aims to maintain pUblic pressure on the Department of Justice to continue investigating the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. Organizers compare the tactic to the public pressure that led to the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. That legislation resulted in the release of millions of documents related to Epstein.

A spokesperson, Garrett, explained that the strategy mirrors democratic processes in which voters collectively push the goverment for accountability. The central piece of the display is a 390-square-foot timeline titled Trump & Epstein Through the Years. The timeline uses three parallel lines: the top tracks Epstein's sexual assault allegations and felony conviction; the bottom shows allegations against Trump and his felony convictions; the middle line records every known instance when the two men were together.

The exhibit also includes a massive archive of 3,500 volumes,each roughly 800 pages, comprising the 3.5 million documents released by the DOJ. The entire collection weighs about 17,000 pounds and spans 574 feet across 20 bookshelves in a 12,000-square-foot space. The Institute began assembling the exhibit in March after downloading the released files, needing to standardize formats and contend with heavy redactions that consume ink and damage paper.

The display deliberately doesn't accuse Trump of wrongdoing; he has consistently denied involvement in Epstein's crimes. Epstein died by suicide in 2019. Garrett said two factors motivated the focus on documents that link Trump and Epstein.

First, it is a cheeky nod to Trump's habit of putting his name on things. second, it highlights commonalities: both men face numerous credible sexual assault allegations, both are convicted felons, one died in prison, and the other became president. A section of shelves remains empty in anticipation of further Epstein files yet to be released by the Justice Department. the Institute worked with survivors of Epstein's crimes while designing the exhibit.

Many survivors attended a similar pop-up in New York City, which attracted around 10,000 visitors,and plan to attend the D.C. showing. Garrett described the collaboration as eye-opening but emotionally heavy, recounting a moment when a survivor pointed to a redacted name on the timeline and said, Im right here. Plans are underway to add survivors' names where they wish to be unredacted.

Garrett emphasized that each book contains evidence of criminal behavior and called the notion that no further investigation is needed infuriating for survivors





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