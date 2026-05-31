New Evidence Suggests Marilyn Monroe's Doctor Lied About His Role in Her Death

A biographer claims that Dr. Hyman Engelberg, Marilyn Monroe's personal physician, covered up his prescription of chloral hydrate, one of the drugs that killed her, suggesting medical negligence rather than suicide.

A new biography has reignited questions surrounding the death of Marilyn Monroe , claiming that her personal physician deliberately misled authorities about his role in the overdose that killed the iconic actress.

Andrew Wilson, author of "I Wanna Be Loved By You: Marilyn Monroe, A Life in 100 Takes," asserts that Dr. Hyman Engelberg, who served as Monroe's primary care doctor, denied prescribing chloral hydrate, one of the drugs that contributed to her fatal overdose on August 4, 1962. However, Wilson discovered a prescription order from 1962, sold at auction in 2011, bearing Engelberg's signature for the very sedative he claimed he never used.

This finding, Wilson argues, points to medical negligence rather than suicide, which was the official ruling by the Los Angeles County coroner. Monroe, at the age of 36, was found dead in her Brentwood home from a barbiturate overdose, specifically a combination of chloral hydrate and Nembutal, two potent sedatives prescribed to treat her chronic insomnia. The Los Angeles police initially investigated and consulted Engelberg in 1982 when conspiracy theories prompted a reopening of the case.

During that interview, Engelberg stated that he knew nothing about chloral hydrate and had never prescribed it, insisting that the only prescription he wrote for Monroe was for Nembutal. Wilson's discovery of the signed prescription, however, contradicts this statement, suggesting that Engelberg either lied or made a grave error. Wilson posits that Engelberg, who was going through a difficult separation from his wife at the time, may have been distracted and panicked when Monroe died, leading to his denial.

Wilson draws a modern parallel to the death of actor Matthew Perry, where an individual who sourced ketamine was charged in connection with his overdose. He argues that if Monroe had died today, Engelberg might face involuntary manslaughter charges for overprescribing medication to a vulnerable patient. In the last two months of her life, Monroe was prescribed 830 units of medication, an amount Wilson describes as enough to kill several people.

On the night of her death, Monroe's psychiatrist, Ralph Greenson, was called by her housekeeper, Eunice Murray, after Monroe locked herself in her bedroom. Greenson broke a window to find her unresponsive, then called Engelberg, who pronounced her dead but delayed calling the police for nearly an hour, telling officers it was a suicide. Wilson's research aims to separate fact from the conspiracy theories that have surrounded Monroe's death for decades.

The earliest such theory came from a 1964 pamphlet by Frank A. Capell, who claimed Monroe was murdered as part of a communist conspiracy involving Robert F. Kennedy, with whom she allegedly had an affair. This idea was later popularized by Norman Mailer's biography. Wilson, however, seeks to view the death forensically, questioning whether the scene was also a crime scene.

He emphasizes that Monroe should be remembered not as a victim but as a survivor, given her difficult childhood and rise to fame. The biography, published ahead of the centenary of Monroe's birth, attempts to penetrate the myth and present a more nuanced portrait of the actress, who remains a cultural icon





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