New Evidence Suggests Lucy Letby May Have Been Scapegoated Amid Hospital Staff Conflict

Internal documents reveal hospital managers found doctors bullied nurse Lucy Letby after she raised care concerns, and the drive to blame her for baby deaths originated with those doctors before police were alerted. The evidence raises serious questions about the safety of her convictions.

New evidence has emerged that raises serious questions about the conviction of nurse Lucy Letby for the murders and attempted murders of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Internal documents reveal that hospital managers were concerned about bullying behaviour by two doctors, Dr Stephen Brearey and Dr Ravi Jayaram, towards Letby after she raised concerns about failures of care in the neonatal unit. A grievance investigation, conducted in November 2016 and marked confidential, concluded that the drive to blame Letby for a rise in mortality came from these doctors, with findings noting the concerns were based on 'gut feel' and questioning whether they warranted a formal bullying investigation.

The report also highlighted Letby's competence and noted that because she worked full-time and extra shifts, she was more likely to be on duty when adverse events occurred, potentially explaining the statistical correlation. Hospital management later discussed an 'action plan to manage' the doctors' behaviour, with notes from a May 2017 meeting referencing reporting to the General Medical Council.

However, before these internal matters could be resolved, the doctors had contacted Cheshire police. Within days of that police meeting, Letby became the explicit focus of a criminal investigation. She was subsequently convicted in 2023 based largely on statistical patterns and disputed medical theories, with no forensic or CCTV evidence and no convincing motive established. The juries were never presented with the full context of the hospital's internal conflicts and the unit's documented understaffing and crisis conditions.

A draft copy of the grievance investigation, posted on the Thirlwall Inquiry website, states: 'it is the view of nursing and executive interviewees that the drive to blame LL for the rise in mortality came from SB and RJ.

' It further notes: 'Given the positive views of LL's competence, capability and flexibility regarding when she is needed, LL is likely to be in a position where she may be looking after the sickest babies on the unit and coupled to the fact that she works full-time and will work extra shifts when asked, increases the likelihood that she might be on duty when adverse events occur. ' The handwritten notes from the May 2017 management meeting, also published by the inquiry, include headings such as 'RJ/SB - plan re management' and 'GMC', indicating senior executives were considering formal action against the consultants.

But by that point, the police investigation was already underway, shifting the focus entirely onto Letby. Sir David Davis MP has stated that police had no initial intention to investigate but changed course after a single meeting with the two consultants. Mark McDonald, Letby's lawyer, argues this new material 'puts a completely different perspective' on the case, suggesting Letby may have been a whistleblower who was scapegoated for systemic failures in a unit that was 'not fit for purpose'.

Independent medical reviews have corroborated that the neonatal unit was understaffed and overwhelmed. The Countess of Chester Hospital has declined to comment. The Thirlwall Inquiry is currently examining the broader circumstances surrounding the babies' deaths. This evidence intensifies calls for a review of Letby's convictions, as questions mount about whether a fair trial was possible given the undisclosed context of staff conflicts and institutional pressures





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Lucy Letby Countess Of Chester Hospital Neonatal Unit Stephen Brearey Ravi Jayaram Grievance Procedure Scapegoat Bullying Thirlwall Inquiry Conviction Review Baby Deaths Whistleblower Understaffing

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