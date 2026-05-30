New Evidence Fuels Fears Lucy Letby Was Scapegoated by Doctors

Internal documents reveal hospital managers were concerned about doctors' bullying of Lucy Letby before her conviction for baby murders, raising questions about the safety of the verdict.

Fears that Lucy Letby was scapegoated for the deaths of premature babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital have intensified following the release of new evidence regarding the doctors who allegedly influenced police to build a criminal case against her.

Internal documents, now public as part of the Thirlwall Inquiry, reveal that hospital managers were concerned about the bullying behavior of two doctors, Dr Stephen Brearey and Dr Ravi Jayaram, toward Letby after she formally raised concerns about failures in the neonatal unit. These documents show that Letby's removal from the wards was prompted by these doctors, and that when she initiated a grievance procedure against them, the hospital initially found in her favor.

Despite this, the doctors had already contacted Cheshire police, leading to a criminal investigation that resulted in Letby being convicted for the murders of seven babies and attempted murders of seven others between 2015 and 2016. The newly surfaced draft investigation into Letby's grievance, dated November 12, 2016, and marked strictly private and confidential, concludes that the drive to blame Letby for the rise in mortality came from the doctors, with nursing and executive interviewees expressing concern that these accusations were based on gut feel rather than evidence.

The document notes that given the positive views of Letby's competence and flexibility, she was likely to be on duty when adverse events occurred simply because she worked full-time and often extra shifts. Hospital management met in May 2017 to discuss how to manage the doctors, with handwritten notes revealing plans to manage out the consultants, but by then the doctors had already alerted the police, shifting focus onto Letby.

The juries in Letby's trials were unaware of this full context, including the hospital's internal conflicts and the lack of forensic or CCTV evidence against her. Independent medical reviews have since highlighted that the neonatal unit was understaffed and stretched beyond capacity, raising further doubts about the safety of the convictions.

Mark McDonald, Letby's lawyer, stated that this new evidence suggests she may have been a whistleblower or a scapegoat, and that the hospital was in crisis with a unit not fit for purpose. Dr Jayaram was the sole medical witness at both trials who linked Letby directly to the deaths, yet no convincing motive was ever established.

Conservative MP Sir David Davis has questioned why Cheshire police singled out Letby after a single meeting with the two doctors in May 2017. The Countess of Chester Hospital declined to comment. As the Thirlwall Inquiry continues, these documents add to mounting concerns over the integrity of Letby's convictions and the role of the doctors in the initial police investigation





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Lucy Letby Scapegoat Hospital Conviction Inquiry

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