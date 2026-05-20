New England Patriots: Undrafted Rookie Has Made It Every Season but One

Brenden Schooler, an undrafted rookie, has made the team's initial 53-man roster 21 of the last 22 seasons, while Myles Montgomery, a former Florida player, has the largest undrafted free agent contract in franchise history and is a dark horse candidate for a roster spot.

Entering 2026, an undrafted rookie has made the team's initial 53-man roster 21 of the last 22 seasons. One of those players was Texas safety/special teamer Brenden Schooler , who earned a spot on the roster in 2022.

Behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the team has a little bit of a logjam for the third spot. Terrell Jennings and Lan Larison are returning from last season, while the Patriots drafted Alabama's Jam Miller in the seventh round. One player to watch though is Myles Montgomery, who comes to the team by way of Central Florida





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New England Patriots Brenden Schooler Undrafted Rookie Myles Montgomery Central Florida Signing The Largest Undrafted Free Agent Contr Undrafted Roster NFL Central Florida Central Florida Florida NFL Dreams

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