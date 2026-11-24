Nine former New England Patriots stars, including Rob Gronkowski and Vince Wilfork, have advanced to the second round of voting for the 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced on Friday, January 15, 2016, that nine former New England Patriots players have advanced to the next round of voting for the 2027 induction class. This significant group of candidates now seeks enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, following their recent induction into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame at Patriot Place. The advancement marks a pivotal step in the journey toward the gold jacket for these franchise icons.

Rob Gronkowski and Vince Wilfork Lead Ballot

Rob Gronkowski, the 2026 first-ballot inductee into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, leads the current candidate pool with his historic receiving records. Gronkowski holds the most receiving touchdowns in franchise history with 79 and ranks second in receiving yards with 7,861. He spent the first decade of his playing career in New England before concluding his time with the Houston Texans. During his tenure with the Patriots, Gronkowski won two Super Bowls and earned five All-Pro selections, establishing himself as one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history.

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Defensive anchor Vince Wilfork joins Gronkowski as a key figure in this year's ballot, bringing his own legendary defensive prowess to the consideration process. Wilfork's interior presence was crucial to the Patriots' defensive success during their dynasty years. Alongside him, safety Rodney Harrison rounds out the trio of primary defensive and offensive leaders from the team's most successful era. These three players represent the core of the Patriots' identity during their peak competitive years.

Logan Mankins and James Harrison Bring Dynasty Experience

Guard Logan Mankins, a six-time All-Pro, has been a victim of the New England surge of dynasty players becoming eligible for the red jacket. Mankins spent most of his career with the Patriots prior to being dealt to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although he never won a Super Bowl in New England, Mankins was named to the team's All-2000s and All-2010s teams, highlighting his consistent excellence at the guard position. His technical skill and leadership on the offensive line were instrumental in protecting the quarterback and opening running lanes.

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Linebacker James Harrison begins the group of players substantially more renowned for their accomplishments prior to joining New England. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Patriots in December of his final NFL season. Harrison's arrival in Foxborough added a veteran leadership dimension to a defense that was already among the best in the league. His physical style of play and ability to generate turnovers remain hallmarks of his career.

Running Back Fred Taylor and Wide Receiver Trio

Running back Fred Taylor represents another highly accomplished player on the ballot, despite appearing in just 13 games as a Patriot. Taylor's accomplishments beforehand could make him Canton-bound, as the former Jacksonville Jaguar had seven seasons where he rushed for over 1,000 yards. He totaled nearly 11,700 career rushing yards, showcasing remarkable durability and consistency at the running back position. His presence in New England added a powerful rushing threat to an offense that relied heavily on balanced attacks.

Wide receivers Reggie Wayne, Torry Holt, and Antonio Brown complete the group of former New England players who could receive their gold jacket next year. Reggie Wayne, although he never suited up for the Patriots in a regular season game, still cracks the list after spending a week and a half in New England in 2015. With the Indianapolis Colts, Wayne earned a Super Bowl ring, three All-Pro nods, and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007. He is also a member of the Colts Ring of Honor, further cementing his legacy.

Torry Holt is most well-known for his decade spent with the St. Louis Rams, although he spent a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to joining New England. The three-team All-Pro led the NFL in receiving yards twice and in receptions once, demonstrating his elite ability to stretch the field and catch passes in traffic. Antonio Brown played just one game in red, white, and blue, after spending most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending an offseason with the Oakland Raiders. He then wrapped up his career with the Buccaneers, leaving a brief but memorable impact in Foxborough.

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Next Steps for the 2027 Induction Class

The nine former Patriots players now face a rigorous selection process as the Pro Football Hall of Fame narrows the field for the 2027 class. The final decision will be made by the Selection Committee, which will weigh each candidate's career statistics, accolades, and impact on the game. Fans and media analysts are closely watching the progress of these nine individuals, particularly Gronkowski and Wilfork, who have strong cases based on their sustained excellence and championship contributions. The outcome of this voting round will determine which players move forward to the final ballot and eventual induction ceremony.