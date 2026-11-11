New e-bike rules, speed limits being considered on all Salt Lake City trails

Utah's capital city could be the latest to crack down on e-bike use on natural surface and paved trails.

Cyclists use the 9-Line Trail at the intersection of 900 South and 200 East in Salt Lake City on Aug. 15, 2024. Salt Lake City is looking at adding new speed limits on the trail, along with new e-bike provisions across other city trails.

A 15 mph speed limit is suggested for all bikes on paved trails. Vote could be next week; city plans extensive outreach to educate the public on new rules, if passed. SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city could be the latest to crack down on e-bike use on trails, as it seeks to reduce conflicts and other challenges of the rising popularity of e-bikes.

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Salt Lake City is seeking to ban Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes from natural surface trails, such as its vast foothill trail system, unless otherwise posted. Class 2 e-bikes have a throttle assist with assistance that ends at 20 mph, while Class 3 e-bikes have pedal assist up to 28 mph. Class 1 e-bikes would be allowed where bikes are. Some additional restrictions or closures are possible, largely to protect users or resources in certain areas.

The city is also seeking to set a new 15 mph maximum speed for all bicycles and e-bikes on all paved trails, like the Jordan River Parkway or 9-Line trails, along with new yielding requirements for e-bike riders. It specifically outlines that e-motorcycles and other electric devices are prohibited from paved trails, unless"expressly permitted.

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" Violations would be an infraction, with warnings issued for first offenses. The city would offer exemptions for any adaptive mobility devices, as well as police officers, first responders and city employees within acting duties. Salt Lake City's proposal follows a Utah bill passed this year that allowed communities more power to regulate e-bike usage.

At the same time, there's been a growing concern about speeding, yielding and"inconsiderate use" along, especially, new urban trails, said Kim Shelley, director of Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands.

"The 9-Line's just exploded, so we want to get ahead of it to the extent we can," she told KSL. "That was the primary driver for this, reducing those conflicts. ", Salt Lake City began exploring what other communities in the West have done to address e-bike conflicts. That included communities in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.

County leaders approved a measure earlier this year that also limits Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes from trails within unincorporated areas. The city is tentatively slated to vote on the proposed ordinance on Nov. 17, but there were still conversations over how the new ordinance would be advertised or enforced on Tuesday. If approved, city officials would likely add more signs about the e-bike law along trails and explain the change more on social media pages, Shelley said.

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"We do plan to do extensive outreach and education to help the public understand," she said, saying some of that will be tied to helping people understand what class their e-bike is. That's important because what's being considered could be a"significant change" for many riders, said Salt Lake City Council Chairman Alejandro Puy.

"I think we all have to be on the same page with what this means," he said, explaining he wants to make the concept successful. It will also require the city to communicate with other owners, especially in the foothills, like the University of Utah, so the message is the same across the city. Salt Lake City park rangers and Public Lands staff would help educate riders at first, before violations are issued, Shelley added.

It's unclear if police would be involved. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. Presbyterian church in Sandy to host interfaith Thanksgiving service