Combining Daraxonrasib with chemotherapy shrinks or eliminates tumors in over 60 percent of patients, marking a significant advance in treating aggressive pancreatic cancer.

Doctors have hailed a major medical milestone in the battle against pancreatic cancer after a new combination therapy demonstrated an unprecedented ability to shrink and completely eliminate tumors in a recent clinical trial.

The study focused on Daraxonrasib, a daily pill already approved by US health officials earlier this year for its capacity to double survival rates in patients with aggressive forms of the disease from 6.7 to 13.2 months. While previous data showed that patients eventually experienced disease progression, researchers discovered that pairing Daraxonrasib with chemotherapy significantly increased the proportion of patients surviving beyond one year.

Tumor Elimination Rates Reach New Heights

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During the study presented at the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer in Barcelona, tumors shrank or disappeared entirely in just over 60 percent of the patients who received the combination treatment. Over the 18-month observation period, one in 12 patients experienced complete disappearance of their tumors, a result that researchers describe as a historic achievement in oncology. Overall, the growth of tumors stopped in 55 of the 61 patients involved in the trial, indicating a profound halt in disease progression for the vast majority of participants.

One year after initiating the treatment protocol, 76.6 percent of patients were still alive, a stark contrast to the 45 percent survival rate observed with standard treatment alone. Dr. Wungki Park, an oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York, labeled the study a massive breakthrough, noting that the complete disappearance of cancer in scans over an average of 18 months represents the closest approach to complete remission ever recorded for this aggressive disease.

Targeting the Mutated KRAS Gene Mechanism

The therapeutic efficacy of Daraxonrasib stems from its unique ability to lock onto the mutated KRAS gene, which drives approximately 90 percent of all pancreatic tumors. This specific gene mutation is responsible for continuously signaling cancer cells to grow and multiply, allowing the disease to spread rapidly before symptoms become obvious. By shutting off this signal, the drug prevents the cancer cells from proliferating and spreading, effectively stopping the machinery that fuels tumor expansion in most pancreatic cancer cases.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest common cancers, with fewer than six in 100 patients surviving five years after diagnosis. In the UK alone, around 11,500 people are diagnosed with the disease each year, and approximately 10,200 die from it, making it the nation's fifth biggest cause of cancer death despite accounting for only about three percent of new cases. The difficulty in treating the disease is compounded by the fact that surgery, currently the only treatment with potential curative power, is rarely an option once the cancer has advanced and spread.

Safety Profile and Side Effects Observed

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Despite the dramatic improvements in tumor response, the safety profile of the new regimen appeared robust, with fewer than 5 percent of patients discontinuing treatment due to side effects. Participants primarily reported manageable issues such as rash, diarrhea, fatigue, and nausea, which did not severely impact their ability to continue the therapy. This high tolerance for the combination treatment suggests that the benefits of tumor elimination may outweigh the risks of adverse reactions for many patients suffering from advanced stages of the illness.

Dr. Park cautioned that complete remission does not guarantee that patients will remain cancer-free indefinitely, as cancer frequently develops resistance to drug treatments over time. However, he emphasized that seeing tumors vanish on scans within 18 months is an incredible step forward, providing a new benchmark for what is possible in pancreatic cancer care. The medical community views this as a pivotal moment that changes the trajectory of hope for patients who previously had very limited options.

Call for Increased Research Investment in the UK

Dr. Madina Kara, head of research at Pancreatic Cancer UK, described the results as encouraging, highlighting that half of people with pancreatic cancer die within three months of diagnosis. She emphasized that loved ones would give anything to spend more precious time with their relatives, making these findings a source of real hope for families facing the disease. Dr. Kara urged the UK Government to build on this momentum by increasing investment in pancreatic research and clinical trials to ensure more patients can participate in studies.

The advocacy group also stressed the need for a rapid pathway to deliver game-changing new treatments to patients across the UK as soon as they are proven to work. Early warning signs such as upper abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, indigestion, changes in bowel habits, and jaundice often appear only after the disease has spread, making early detection extremely difficult. Continued investment and rapid implementation of therapies like Daraxonrasib are critical to improving outcomes for the thousands of patients diagnosed annually.