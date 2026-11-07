Heart Pill Cures High Blood Pressure for 800k Britons in Groundbreaking Trial

Baxdrostat may offer a lasting cure for 800,000 Britons with primary aldosteronism. AstraZeneca seeks NHS approval after promising trial results show long-term blood pressure normalization.

Scientists at Queen Mary University of London have identified a potential breakthrough in treating high blood pressure with a medication named baxdrostat. This drug shows promise in curing primary aldosteronism, a condition affecting approximately 800,000 people in Britain. The discovery is described as extraordinary and unexpected by researchers who believe it could eliminate the need for surgery in many cases. The findings represent a significant shift in how this specific hormonal disorder is understood and treated.

Primary aldosteronism occurs when the adrenal glands produce excessive amounts of aldosterone. This hormone causes the kidneys to retain salt and water, which drives blood pressure to dangerous levels. While surgery to remove the affected adrenal gland is one treatment option, most patients require lifelong medication. Baxdrostat works by blocking the production of aldosterone at its source, targeting the root cause of the issue rather than just managing symptoms.

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In a recent study involving 14 patients in the US, participants took baxdrostat once daily for six to 12 months. The results were significant. A key marker for excess aldosterone production fell by 99 percent compared to pre-treatment levels. This indicates that the underlying hormonal disorder entered near-total remission. Remarkably, these improvements persisted even after patients stopped taking the medication for up to two years.

Researchers also noted a dramatic drop in blood pressure readings. Average systolic blood pressure, the top number in a reading, decreased from 142.4 to 117.2 millimetres of mercury. This represents a reduction of approximately 25 points. Under current NHS guidance, a systolic reading of 140 mmHg or higher is considered high. A reading below 120 mmHg is generally viewed as healthy, placing these patients well within the normal range without the need for further intervention.

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Mason Freeman, a professor at Harvard Medical School, led the initial clinical study of baxdrostat. He stated that the follow-up study generated findings that were both extraordinary and unexpected. Freeman emphasized that the dramatic reduction in hormonal markers, combined with improved blood pressure, offers an exciting possibility. He noted that patients might be cured through a course of once-daily pills rather than invasive procedures.

Morris Brown, the study's lead author and professor of endocrine hypertension at Queen Mary University of London, provided context for the results. He expressed caution due to the pragmatic nature of the study design. However, he noted that the findings were predicted by previous experiments involving mice. Brown suggested that longer follow-up periods might justify the claim that a finite course of medication leads to an infinite cure for this specific type of hypertension.

Despite the positive outcomes, experts acknowledge that baxdrostat is not a universal solution. Brown clarified that the EASI-treatment approach is unlikely to be the elixir for most patients with general hypertension. However, the prospect of tablets achieving a surgical cure for primary aldosteronism has long been considered the holy grail by medical professionals in the field. This development could transform lives for the subset of patients affected by this hormonal imbalance.

Baxdrostat is currently not available on the NHS in the UK. The manufacturer, AstraZeneca, is actively seeking approval for its use in British patients. Health watchdogs are currently assessing the cost-effectiveness of the drug for individuals suffering from uncontrolled or resistant high blood pressure. This evaluation is a critical step before the medication can be prescribed routinely within the national healthcare system.

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The drug was previously approved by US health officials in May. However, the potential for it to provide a lasting cure is still under investigation in both countries. Approximately 16 million UK adults have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. This condition significantly increases the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, and dementia. For the subset of patients with primary aldosteronism, this new treatment could be transformative.

The current study has limitations, including a small sample size of just 14 participants and the absence of a comparison group. Consequently, researchers cannot yet definitively prove that baxdrostat was solely responsible for the lasting improvements observed. It remains unclear if patients have been permanently cured or if further monitoring is needed to confirm long-term stability.

Researchers are now preparing a larger trial named ELIXIR. This study aims to investigate whether the initial results can be replicated in a broader population. Full findings from the ELIXIR trial are expected in late 2028. Until then, the medical community remains optimistic about the potential for baxdrostat to change the treatment landscape for nearly one million Britons affected by this specific hormonal disorder.