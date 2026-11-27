A new Sky Documentaries series highlights the unresolved disappearance of teenage Amy Fitzpatrick from Spain in 2007, urging authorities to upgrade the case from missing to murder.

Family members of Amy Fitzpatrick are launching a renewed campaign for a fresh police investigation into her disappearance from Spain, insisting the case must not be forgotten. The fifteen-year-old Irish national vanished after spending New Year's Eve in 2007 at a friend's house in the Costa Del Sol region, and she has not been seen since that night.

Their push for accountability coincides with the release of a new three-part documentary series titled The Disappearance Of Amy Fitzpatrick on Sky Documentaries, which examines the lack of progress in the case. The film shares insights from a family fractured by the loss and features testimony from the last individuals known to have seen Amy alive before she disappeared.

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The Case Overshadowed by McCann Hunt

The disappearance of Amy Fitzpatrick occurred during a period when British media attention was heavily focused on the search for three-year-old Madeleine McCann, who vanished in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007. Documentary director Vicki Cooper noted that the high-profile nature of the McCann case likely diverted resources and public interest away from the Irish teenager's vanishing.

Cooper described feeling shocked when she first learned of the Amy Fitzpatrick case, noting that her story had largely been ignored by mainstream outlets. The director suggested that Amy's working-class background and Irish nationality may have contributed to her case receiving less serious attention than it deserved from both police and press.

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Family Demands Murder Inquiry Upgrade

Amy's aunt, Christine Kenny, has explicitly called for the cold case to be reviewed and upgraded from a missing person file to a full murder investigation. She has publicly stated that Amy is effectively Ireland's Madeleine McCann, arguing that the child was ignored and forgotten despite being only fifteen years old at the time.

Kenny emphasized that the family has not received any communication from Spanish police in many years, citing a complete lack of liaison or updates. While the family is certain Amy is deceased, her father Christopher Fitzpatrick remains focused on the possibility of finding her, bringing her home, and giving her a proper burial.

Last Known Movements and Police Failures

Amy had been living in Mijas, Spain, with her mother Audrey Mahon, stepfather Dave Mahon, and brother Dean since moving there from Dublin in 2004. On the night of December 31, 2007, she phoned Audrey to wish her a happy New Year, marking the final known interaction between mother and daughter before she vanished.

After babysitting her friend Ashley's younger brother, Amy reportedly began a twenty-minute walk home around 10pm the following day via a dirt track in the heart of the Costa Del Sol. Despite an initial search involving more than two hundred police officers, no trace of her was ever discovered, and the investigation quickly stalled.

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Conflicting Theories and Ongoing Search

Spanish police initially theorized that Amy might have run away, a possibility they pursued due to a previous incident where she had gone missing voluntarily for a few hours. Investigators also issued an alert regarding a stolen white Ford Fiesta with British plates belonging to a thirty-four-year-old Irish friend who repaired computers for Amy, but this line of inquiry yielded no results.

Her parents subsequently hired the same private investigators previously used by the McCann family in hopes of uncovering new leads, but the case remains unsolved with no arrests or formal interviews conducted. Her pink mobile phone was later found inside the family home during a police search, but it provided no clues regarding her whereabouts. The family continues to appeal for help as the original investigation faces potential closure after two decades.