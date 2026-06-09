New Diversion Structure in Cache Valley Helps Farmers Use Water Efficiently

A new diversion structure in the Cache Valley helps farmers use water more efficiently. The canal company spent almost $2 million to install the structure with automated, real-time water measurement.

Just off the Logan River is a new diversion structure designed to help farmers in the Cache Valley use water more efficiently. The canal company spent almost $2 million over the last year putting in a new diversion structure with automated, real-time water measurement.

The Cache Water District is looking at other ways of stretching water resources further, including a pilot project with the Great Salt Lake Commissioner's Office to test a new law allowing farmers to treat water like another crop and lease it to the lake. The Great Salt Lake is once again shrinking, impacted by water diversions from the rivers that flow into it, drought, and a changing climate.

The pilot project allows a farmer to lease the water to the Great Salt Lake Commissioner's Office without losing water rights but being compensated for its use. The Utah State Engineer is handling the applications and helping to track where the water is going if it's not at the farm. The program is starting small to ensure the state can make it as easy as possible for an agriculture producer to commit to it.

Programs like this are a significant shift in how Utah has handled agriculture water for generations. Trust is proving to be a big issue with agriculture producers, but the Great Salt Lake Commissioner's Office has gone to great lengths to assure farmers and ranchers that they don't lose water rights by participating in this program





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Water Diversion Farmers Cache Valley Great Salt Lake Utah State Legislature Agriculture Water Water Rights Great Salt Lake Commissioner's Office Pilot Project Water Leasing Trust Environment Public Health Wildlife Economy Agriculture Producer Utah State Engineer Colorado River Basin System-Wide Crash Great Salt Lake Collaborative

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