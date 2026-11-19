Modiphius Entertainment releases a new Discworld tabletop RPG set in Lancre and Überwald in October 2027, following a record-breaking £470,914 crowdfunding campaign.

The legacy of celebrated fantasy author Terry Pratchett continues to expand into new mediums, ensuring his iconic universe remains vibrant for modern audiences. The Discworld franchise, originally published between 1983 and 2015, is set to release a new tabletop roleplaying game titled Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald in October 2027.

Published by Modiphius Entertainment, this latest entry builds upon the successful licensing deal for Terry Pratchett's Discworld. The project serves as a standalone experience that follows the events of the previous title, Discworld: Adventure in Ankh Morpork. It aims to bring the magic of the fantasy comedy series back to fans with a new geographical focus and updated gameplay mechanics.

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RPG Book Explores Gothic Regions

Discworld: Adventures in Lancre and Überwald shifts the setting from the urban sprawl of Ankh-Morpork to the more atmospheric and gothic regions of Lancre, Überwald, the Chalk, and Don'tgonearthe Castle. Longtime adherents to the series will find comfort in these familiar landscapes, which have played pivotal roles in previous narrative arcs. The core rulebook provides a complete setting change, allowing players to explore areas that were previously only touched upon in other iterations of the franchise.

The official synopsis highlights the creative freedom offered to players, who can create their own Witches, Vampires, Dwarves, Trolls, Werewolves, and Pictsies. The adventure spans from the magic-infused Ramtop Mountains down to the magic-rich Lancre and the gothic expanse of Überwald. This diversity in geography and creature types offers a rich backdrop for storytelling and character development within the game.

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Record-Breaking Crowdfunding Success

The production of this new RPG book was made possible through a highly successful crowdfunding campaign conducted on Gamefound. The project exceeded its initial financial targets by a significant margin, raising a total of £470,914 against an original goal of just £50,000. This immense support underscores the enduring popularity of the Discworld IP and the strong desire among fans to engage with the universe in new formats.

The campaign attracted nearly 2,500 backers who contributed to the project's success. Due to the overwhelming financial support, all stretch goals outlined by Modiphius Entertainment have now been fully met. The team behind the project confirmed that the standalone hardcover core rulebook is currently underway and scheduled for release in October 2027, ensuring high-quality production values for the final product.

New Characters and Lore Integration

While the new book is designed to be accessible to those unfamiliar with the broader Discworld franchise, it is packed with references that will delight seasoned readers. The narrative features familiar faces such as the Ogg clan and the formidable Granny Weatherwax. Eagle-eyed fans will also recognize specific locations that have served as critical settings in previous novels, creating a sense of continuity and nostalgia.

The game introduces new playable races and new magic options that expand the mechanical depth of the tabletop experience. Detailed lore chapters provide background information on the regions of Lancre and Überwald, helping new players understand the cultural and historical context of these areas. The inclusion of community creation tools allows players to tailor their adventures, ensuring that each playthrough can feel unique and personal.

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Future Plans and Franchise Expansion

This release marks a significant milestone for the Discworld brand, keeping the franchise alive more than a decade after the posthumous publication of The Shepherd's Crown in 2015. The success of the Gamefound campaign and the upcoming tabletop RPG launch demonstrate that Terry Pratchett's creative vision continues to resonate with global audiences. Modiphius Entertainment has positioned this as a definitive way to experience the magic of Discworld in a new, interactive format.

With just under a year remaining until the October 2027 launch, anticipation continues to build among the fanbase. The project benefits from the established infrastructure of the Discworld tabletop licensing deal, which has already seen success with other releases. As the team finalizes the core rulebook, they aim to deliver a product that honors the original novels while providing a fresh and engaging experience for the next generation of fantasy roleplayers.