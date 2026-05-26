New directive could change how some immigrants adjust their legal status

A new directive from the Trump Administration could significantly change how or whether certain immigrants can adjust their legal status while remaining in the United States.

A new directive from the Trump Administration could significantly change how or whether certain immigrants can adjust their legal status while remaining in the United States.

The guidance issued could affect hundreds of thousands of people, including temporary workers, refugees and parents who overstayed a visa and now have a U.S. citizen child who is at least 21 years old. For years, individuals in these categories have been able to adjust their status without leaving the country. The administration now says that process is discretionary and should not take precedence over consular processing, which is conducted outside the United States.

Immigration law experts pushing back on the shift said Congress created the U.S.-based adjustment process specifically to prevent family separations. Immigrant rights organizations echoed that concern, calling the directive part of broader efforts to separate families.

"Supposedly, the strategy is to make it so difficult for our community that we self-deport or that we go back to our home country," CARECEN Executive Director Martha Arevalo said. "But the reality is that this is our country.

""Our sister organization, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, has actually sued this administration multiple times for violations of our due process rights, for putting forward these kind of processes that only hurt our community and that divide our families," CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas said. "So one more time, we're going to take him to court. " Legal experts said the directive introduces uncertainty for those currently seeking to adjust their status.

The executive director of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law warned it raises a significant risk for applicants and urged individuals to consult with an attorney or seek pro bono legal assistance to understand potential risk of deportation. SoCal to see cool and cloudy Memorial Day holiday, chances of drizzle on TuesdayKyle Busch died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, his family says





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