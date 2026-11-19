The frail Republican senator’s health saga just keeps getting weirder.

Fresh details of the medical emergency that left Mitch McConnell hospitalized for weeks have only raised new questions about the Republican senator’s bizarre disappearance from public view.

The 84-year-old lawmaker was discovered unconscious in an upstairs bedroom of his Washington townhouse by his longtime chief of staff, according to an updated biography of the former Senate majority leader. The account by journalist Michael Tackett describes how Terry Carmack, whose salary is $226,000 a year, arrived at McConnell’s home for a routine Sunday morning visit on June 14. Carmack, who had his own key, initially could not find his boss downstairs and went searching through the property.

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He eventually discovered McConnell on the third floor, where the Kentucky Republican had apparently fallen and lost consciousness. Carmack called 911, according to Tackett’s account, and McConnell subsequently regained sufficient consciousness to recognize his aides and address him by name. McConnell then remained missing from public view for another 92 days as his staff remained tight-lipped about his condition, fueling speculation about his health and even rumors that he had died.

He returned visibly weakened to the Senate in September, with his use of a wheelchair and apparent disorientation raising further questions about his ability to remain in office. He retires in January. While Mitch McConnell was missing from public view and speculation about his health was rampant, his office released pictures with his wife, Elaine Chao. Tackett writes that McConnell and Carmack had enjoyed dinner together two days earlier at La Loma, a Mexican restaurant near the Capitol.

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La Loma shut down in May 2019, roughly seven years before the alleged meal and McConnell’s subsequent incident.

“Now I question the entire story again,” Doug Stafford, a strategist for McConnell’s fellow Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul, wrote in a comment under Bayens’ post. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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