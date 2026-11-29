The Beach Boys co-founder died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 85.

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love was battling the effects of an illness before he passed away. Sources told TMZ that the singer contracted COVID-19 last year and had been dealing with complications from illness ever since.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Katie Altman, the “Good Vibrations” singer’s spokesperson, said in a statement to The Post. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians,” Altman added. “We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.

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” Love died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. He was 85. A spokesperson for the late legend said he died while surrounded by family on Saturday. “Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” the “Full House” alum“I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow,” Stamos added. The Cinncinati Kid/YoutubeWeeks before Love’s death, heOn Oct. 10, the band performed in Cincinnati and the following day they hit the stage in Nashville, Tennessee.