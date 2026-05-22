New Details Emerge on The Family Stone 2 Sequel

Actor Dermot Mulroney recently discussed new details about the planned sequel to The Family Stone, with several cast members set to return and a speculated plot involving the Stones' 's --- who passed away this year.

NEWS TEXT: Dermot Mulroney recently shared new details about the follow-up, including a reported title and casting update on The Family Stone 2 . New details have surfaced about the planned sequel to The Family Stone, with Dermot Mulroney confirming that the project is actively moving forward.

During a recent appearance on The Tangle podcast, the actor revealed that he has already read the screenplay and stated that several members of the original cast are expected to return. Discussing the sequel’s status, Mulroney stated, ‘Everyone’s up for returning. I can be on record. ’ He added, ‘I’ve read it, I can’t even process yet the depth of it, especially in light of losing Diane this year.

’ Reflecting on Diane Keaton and her impact on the cast, he continued, ‘We didn’t remain in touch friends but she was so impactful on all of our lives in that mother part in that life-altering movie. ’ Mulroney also explained that writer-director Thomas Bezucha only recently revisited the idea for a continuation. ’It wasn’t until last year that re-approached this storyline,’ the actor said. He added, ‘I think he wrote it very quickly.

I’ve read it. It’s brilliant, and a lot of the actors have said yes, including Craig T. and everyone in between. ’ According to Mulroney, several cast members are already attached to the sequel, including Craig T. Nelson, Rachel McAdams, and Luke Wilson. The original film’s ensemble cast also included Sarah Jessica Parker and Claire Danes.

The actor further teased the direction of the story by saying, ‘You won’t believe how s— went down the last 20 years for the Stones. ’ Mulroney also revealed the sequel’s reported title, adding, ‘I think it’s going to be entitled The Families Stone.





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Family Stone 2 Sequel Dermot Mulroney Cast Writer-Director Thomas Bezucha Thomas Bezucha The Family Stone The Family Stone Cast Diane Keaton Craig T. Nelson Rachel Mcadams Luke Wilson Sarah Jessica Parker Claire Danes S--- The Families Stone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stellantis Unveils New Performance Ram 1500 FamilyStellantis, in partnership with Chrysler Group, unveils a new family of performance Ram 1500 vehicles, aimed at reviving the segment. The new range includes the Ram 1500 Rumblebee 2027, Rumble Bee 392, and Rumble Bee SRT.

Read more »

Bleachers Kick off the Rolling Stone Rock Tour in New OrleansSee our photos from the first night of the Rolling Stone Rock Tour, featuring Bleachers, Been Stellar, and Thomas Dollbaum in New Orleans

Read more »

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Fills Competitive Void Left By Pro Wrestling With Brand New Passion (Exclusive)'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is a busy guy and that's the bottom line because 'Stone Cold' said so. Austin isn't lacing up boots to fight in a WWE wrestling ring t

Read more »

Sharon Stone Stuns at Cannes Film Festival, Reveals Family LossAt the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, Sharon Stone attended the Knights of Charity gala in a sparkly golden suit, paying homage to the famous Roberto Cavalli brand. However, her appearance was overshadowed by the family news she shared. In an Instagram post, the American actress revealed the death of her older brother. Also of note, her close friend Melanie Griffith and Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin 'liked' her post. The news comes one year after her mother Dorothy Stone passed away at 91 after a long struggle with several strokes. On the heels of this, Sharon's brother Patrick Stone passed away in February 2023. The health emergency left her with only a one percent chance of surviving a near-fatal stroke and brain hemorrhage in 2001, which she discussed in her 2021 book, The Beauty of Living Twice.

Read more »