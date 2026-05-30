New details emerge from chilling dispatch calls before Josh Jacobs’ arrest: ‘Things being thrown’

Newly released dispatch audio revealed that police received two calls concerning Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ alleged domestic violence attack, with one of them being from inside of the home.…

, a dispatcher told police that she could hear “yelling and screaming” on an open line inside Jacobs’ residence.

“Things being thrown, open line,” the dispatcher can be heard telling the officers before adding, “Possibly a male and female. ”Minutes later, dispatch received a second call about the incident from a concerned neighbor. Police were sent to the scene following the calls, but dispatch later said the suspect — who turned out to be Jacobs — was not at his Wisconsin residence, leaving in a Mercedes G-Wagon.

Jacobs’ vehicle, however, was being tracked via license plate readers, with authorities saying on the call, “at this point we’ll want that vehicle stopped if you come across it. ” Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jacobs, 28, was booked into the Brown County Jail on charges of domestic abuse, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim, a press release from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department revealed.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the press release read. “No further information will be released at this time. ” Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers jogs off the field after the 26-34 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.the team is “aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.

” According to his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, Jacobs is denying the claims made against him.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” the attorneys’ statement read. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course. ” Jacobs is set to enter his eighth NFL season — and his third with Green Bay — after being selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The three-time Pro Bowler experienced somewhat of a down year with the Packers last season, racking up 929 yards on the ground with 15 rushing touchdowns through 15 games played. Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 at Lumen Field on December 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers jogs off the field after the 26-34 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on December 14, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.





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Sports Athlete Arrests Domestic Violence Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs

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