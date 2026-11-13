New details emerge about driver accused in deadly North Hollywood Metro station crash

New details are emerging about the suspected DUI driver accused of killing three people in a crash near the North Hollywood Metro station.

New details are emerging about the suspected DUI driver accused of killing three people in a crash near the North Hollywood Metro station. Police identified the suspect as Ihor Demianenko, a 61-year-old man who lives in Valley Village.

He has no known criminal record in Los Angeles County. L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says his office is waiting for the LAPD to present their report on the investigation.

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"Once we get a report we'll be able to have a lot more of the key facts of speed, alcohol... They'll probably break it down into a minute-by-minute analysis of what actually happened," Hochman told reporters. Hochman was asked whether the suspect could be charged with murder.

"In any situation where individuals die at the hands of someone else, is there always a possibility? Sure. But I won't comment one way or the other on whether or not we're going to bring murder charges because what we do when we bring murder charges is we base them steeply into the evidence and the law," Hochman responded. Thomas Areas said he was shocked by the news.

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He said Demianenko moved here from Ukraine several years ago. He adds his neighbor lived a quiet life.

"I only really see him when he drives off to work, or he's picking up his mail or coming back in the evening from his walks with his wife," Areas said.just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near Lankershim and Chandler boulevards, near one of the entrances to the North Hollywood Metro station.3 dead after car crashes into street vendors, pedestrians near Metro station in North HollywoodPolice allege Demianenko was driving a white Toyota Sienna at an "unsafe speed" when the SUV veered to the right, ran off the road and ended up hitting pedestrians and food vendors on the sidewalk. Police said he was driving under the influence.

There's now a growing memorial outside the Metro station for the three beloved street vendors killed. Teodora Villalobos, 57, and Maria Peck, 73 were killed in the crash. The third victim has yet to be identified.

"Our hearts, our prayers go to those families that have suffered this incredible tragedy in their lives," Hochman said. Series of rainstorms moving into Southern California. Here's the timing breakdownDriver accused of killing 3 women in crash near NoHo Metro station arrested on suspicion of DUI