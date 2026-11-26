The family of a teen killed in a hiking accident in the mountains near Wrightwood on Tuesday is speaking out after the tragic incident.

The coroner has identified the teenage hiker killed after falling down an icy mountain slope, along with two others, near Wrightwood Tuesday morning. The family of a teen killed in a hiking accident in the mountains near Wrightwood on Tuesday is speaking out after the tragic incident.

The San Bernardino County Coroner identified the teen as 14-year-old Nathan Sakaue, a resident of Phelan. Nathan and two other teens were hiking on the Blue Ridge Truck Trail Tuesday morning, when he and one of the other. The injured teen was airlifted out and taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A Sheriff's helicopter crew recovered Nathan's body.

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"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved son, Nathan. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and kind messages we have received from friends, neighbors, and our community. Your compassion has been a source of comfort in this unimaginably difficult time. We ask that the media and the public respect our privacy as we grieve and begin to come to terms with this loss.