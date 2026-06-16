New Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis Faces 'Very Significant Cuts' Without Additional Funding

Dan Jarvis, the new UK defence secretary, must secure more funding within two weeks or implement major cuts to the Ministry of Defence budget, following an offer from Prime Minister Starmer that falls short of requirements, leading to the resignation of predecessor John Healey.

Dan Jarvis , the newly appointed defence secretary, faces the daunting task of securing additional funding for the Ministry of Defence within the next two weeks or be forced to impose 'very significant cuts' across the department.

According to reports, the offer made by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to increase defence spending by £13.5 billion over four years-initially shared with Jarvis's predecessor John Healey before his resignation-would leave the MoD without sufficient funds to sustain its existing equipment programme. This shortfall would render the strategic defence review, which outlines the UK's plan to make Britain 'secure at home and strong abroad', unachievable.

Officials working to balance the books have reportedly considered delaying new investments in drones and artificial intelligence, as well as cancelling reserve days and military exercises. Of the £13.5 billion offered to Healey, £3.5 billion would have been generated by 'changing contingency levels' within the MoD's budget. The defence ministry holds spare cash for crises, higher-than-expected inflation, and overspending.

However, a source indicated that this £3.5 billion would have included the Treasury 'taking on the cost of things the MoD was never going to pay for anyway'. This offer infuriated Healey, who in his resignation letter stated it fell 'well short of what is required'. He sternly added: 'You know what defence needs. You made the argument for this powerfully in your speech at the Munich Security Conference back in February.

Without a that meets the moment in this way, I am being forced to make decisions that would reduce the readiness of our Forces and increase the risk to personnel on operations, and could make the country less safe.

' On Monday, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch gave Starmer 'one last chance to be a man of his word' after he repeatedly claimed defence was his priority. She argued that the Labour Government posed a 'major threat to our national security' and offered to lend her MPs' votes to force through cuts to welfare that would fund an essential increase in defence spending.

Badenoch said she would shepherd 116 Tory MPs behind the Government to overcome opposition from hard-Left MPs to benefit cuts. However, she warned that her support required the Prime Minister to meet three key tests in the still-unpublished Defence Investment Plan (DIP).

First, the Government must achieve at least 3% of GDP on defence spending by 2030-a £28 billion increase. Second, funding must be immediate and not 'back-loaded' until after the next general election.

Third, she demanded that the DIP be 'transformative' and focused on fighting future wars, not past conflicts with outdated technology. The Daily Mail has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment





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Dan Jarvis Defence Spending UK Ministry Of Defence John Healey Resignation Strategic Defence Review

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