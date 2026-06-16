New DC Comics Superhero, Bobby Park, Announced For April 2027

A new DC Comics superhero, Bobby Park, created by Jeremy Holt and Chong Hou, announced with his own book launching in April 2027

A new DC Comics superhero, Bobby Park, created by Jeremy Holt and Chong Hou, announced with his own book launching in April 2027 DC Comics introduces Bobby Park in The Manifestations of Bobby Park, a new YA graphic novel by Jeremy Holt and Chong Hou.

Bobby Park is a Korean-American teen balancing laundromat duties, scholarship pressure, and trauma after a racist attack. After creating an acne cure serum, Bobby Park unleashes Atlas Ahn, a bold alter ego, and the monstrous Gemini. , is a new original YA graphic novel from DC Comics for next year that introduces a brand-new character, Bobby Park. A Korean-American teenager working in his parents' laundry business and attending an elite science academy on a scholarship.

After his father is attacked and seriously wounded by racists, Bobby develops intractable acne and develops his own serum to cure it. But there is a serious side effect: He suddenly has an alter ego, Atlas Ahn, a muscular extrovert who gets him into trouble and unleashes a new monster into Bobby's world. And while it's own separate story, like Galaxy, the character of Bobby Park has the potential to enter the rest of the DC Comics Universe.

A fresh new entry into DC's lineup, blending manga-inspired visuals with superhero storytelling for young adult readers. Sixteen-year-old Bobby Park is a devoted son, helping at his immigrant parents' laundromat business in Central City's Koreatown.

Despite their modest income, Bobby's genius-level aptitude for science and biology earns him a full scholarship to an elite academy, but after a racially charged attack puts his father in the hospital, his stress and anxiety manifest as painful acne that detracts from all his joy and pride. Frustrated by failed attempts to clear up his skin and tired of dissociating to tolerate his life, he takes matters into his own hands, concocting his own cure using the academy's state-of-the-art facilities.

The trial serum is an instant success but comes at a great cost. Beyond his newly acne-free face, Bobby sees the reflection, and hears the voice, of an alter ego named Atlas Ahn; a muscled extrovert with catalog-model features—the exact opposite of how Bobby sees himself. And when an attack at the academy leaves Bobby critically wounded, Atlas convinces him to take his hand, which unwittingly unleashes a hulking monster known as Gemini.

Jeremy Holt, writer of Made in Korea, and manga artist Chong Hou introduce a new hero to the DC Universe, who must balance falling grades, a love triangle he never expected, and a neighborhood that needs his help more than ever! Can he juggle it all while getting along with a new reflection that vies for control over his body? On Sale 4/6/27. Available for preorder soon.

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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