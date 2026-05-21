New Data Shows England Tops Europe In STI Rates

New data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows that England has the highest rates of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis in Europe, surpassing 30 other nations. The rise in STIs across the continent is alarming, with record highs in 2024 and the highest rates recorded in England. It is concerning that there was a rise in congenital syphilis, a life-threatening infection passed from mother to baby, with experts calling for early testing and treatment during pregnancy to prevent complications.

England is the capital of Europe for the number of sexually transmitted infections, new data suggests – surpassing 30 other nations in rates of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis.

Figures published today by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show the number of STIs across the continent reached record highs in the last decade. The data lays bare the number of STIs across the 27 European Union member states – plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway – and shows gonorrhoea diagnoses soaring to 106,331 in 2024, the highest level since tracking began in 2009.

Syphilis cases also more than doubled that year to 45,577, while chlamydia remained the most commonly reported STI across the nations, with 213,443 cases recorded. Worryingly, there was also a rise in congenital syphilis, where infection is passed from mother to baby during pregnancy or birth, with experts warning of the life-threatening complications this can cause.

All of the STIs recorded are most commonly spread through unprotected vaginal, anal or oral sex, and can lead to serious health complications if left untreated. They can, however, be prevented by using protection such as condoms





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Sexually Transmitted Infections (Stis) Chlamydia Gonorrhoea Syphilis Record Highs In Stis Record-High Syphilis Cases Record-High Gonorrhoea Cases Lymphogranuloma Venereum (LGV) Prevention With Condoms

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