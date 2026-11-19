The increase comes as El Niño raises the prospect that extreme weather could push some power systems closer to their limits.

The rapid expansion of data centers is adding pressure to the U.S. power grid heading into winter, as electricity demand climbs and extreme weather threatens to strain supplies.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation warned in its new winter reliability assessment released on Wednesday that electricity demand continues to rise rapidly, driven in part by the growth of data centers and other large industrial loads. The increase comes as a strengthening El Niño climate pattern raises the prospect of extreme winter weather that could push some regions' power systems closer to their limits.

Also read NEW: Sierra Club Report Shows Data Centers’ Potential to Erase 15 Years of Climate Progress

“While the resource outlook has improved, the unpredictable weather of El Niño and rapid load growth present unique challenges this winter,” NERC President and CEO Jim Robb said in a press release announcing the assessment. “We anticipate operators will need everything in their tool kit—including requests for emergency support—to maintain reliable operations. ” Newsweek reached out to NERC by email for comment on Wednesday. How Is Data Center Growth Affecting the U.S. Power Grid?

Electricity demand is expected to increase in 21 of the 23 regions assessed by NERC this winter, reflecting widespread growth in power needs across much of North America. While data centers are not responsible for all the growth, NERC identifies their expansion alongside large industrial loads and broader electrification as factors driving demand higher.

The challenge is that the grid must be able to meet that additional demand even during periods of extreme weather, when households and businesses may also be using considerably more electricity. However, data centers could also play a role during a grid emergency.

If electricity supplies fall short, or are expected to, grid operators in areas with large loads can seek emergency authority from the Department of Energy to direct those customers to switch to backup generators as a last resort, reducing demand and helping avoid an energy shortfall. U.S. Power Grid Regions With ‘Elevated’ Risk This Winter The report found that several parts of North America could face reliability challenges under stressed conditions this winter.

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Quebec, the Canadian Maritimes and parts of the U.S. Southeast are classified as at elevated risk, while New England faces concerns tied to limited natural gas supplies and parts of the central U.S. face localized transmission constraints. No region was classified as high risk. The picture has shifted since last winter, when the Pacific Northwest and several other regions were among those facing elevated concerns.

NERC’s assessment can change from year to year as electricity demand, available generation, imports and transmission conditions evolve. Where Is Data Center Growth Occurring Fastest in the U.S.?

Despite growing pushback from some state leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, data center development continues to expand rapidly across the U.S. Major projects are underway in states, including Texas, Virginia, Utah, Ohio and Louisiana, as companies race to build the infrastructure needed to meet rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Atlanta has overtaken Northern Virginia as the country's biggest market for data centers under construction, while Texas has emerged as a major center of the broader boom.

El Niño Could Threaten U.S. Power Grid This Winter Despite growing demand from data centers, the greater uncertainty this winter comes from extreme weather, as El Niño increases the potential for disruptive cold, ice and storms in parts of the country, including southern areas less accustomed to severe winter conditions. Extreme cold can put power grids under pressure in several ways.

Electricity demand rises as homes and businesses use more energy for heating, while freezing temperatures and ice can disrupt power plants, fuel supplies and other grid infrastructure. The risk can be especially pronounced in southern regions that historically have not had to design or prepare equipment for prolonged extreme cold. What Happens Next Grid operators have been urged to take the coming winter season seriously.

“I am asking everyone in the power and natural gas sectors to ensure your operations are prepared for extreme cold and ice,” Robb said this week ahead of the assessment’s release. “Please be sure that you’re prepared, properly winterized and are actively monitoring conditions. ” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here.

Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Anna Skinner and Dave Siminoff. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation warned in its new winter reliability assessment released on Wednesday that electricity demand continues to rise rapidly, driven in part by the growth of“While the resource outlook has improved, the unpredictable weather of El Niño and rapid load growth present unique challenges this winter,” NERC President and CEO Jim Robb said in a press release announcing the assessment.

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“We anticipate operators will need everything in their tool kit—including requests for emergency support—to maintain reliable operations. ”Electricity demand is expected to increase in 21 of the 23 regions assessed by NERC this winter, reflecting widespread growth in power needs across much of North America. While data centers are not responsible for all the growth, NERC identifies their expansion alongside large industrial loads and broader electrification as factors driving demand higher.

The challenge is that the grid must be able to meet that additional demand even during periods of extreme weather, when households and businesses may also be using considerably more electricity. However, data centers could also play a role during a grid emergency.

If electricity supplies fall short, or are expected to, grid operators in areas with large loads can seek emergency authority from the Department of Energy to direct those customers to switch to backup generators as a last resort, reducing demand and helping avoid an energy shortfall. The report found that several parts of North America could face reliability challenges under stressed conditions this winter.

Quebec, the Canadian Maritimes and parts of the U.S. Southeast are classified as at elevated risk, while New England faces concerns tied to limited natural gas supplies and parts of the central U.S. face localized transmission constraints. No region was classified as high risk. The picture has shifted since last winter, when the Pacific Northwest and several other regions were among those facing elevated concerns.

NERC’s assessment can change from year to year as electricity demand, available generation, imports and transmission conditions evolve. Despite growing pushback from some state leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, data center development continues to expand rapidly across the U.S. Major projects are underway in states, including Texas, Virginia, Utah, Ohio and Louisiana, as companies race to build the infrastructure needed to meet rapidly growing demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Atlanta has overtaken Northern Virginia as the country's biggest market for data centers under construction, while Texas has emerged as a major center of the broader boom. Despite growing demand from data centers, the greater uncertainty this winter comes from extreme weather, as El Niño increases the potential for disruptive cold, ice and storms in parts of the country, including southern areas less accustomed to severe winter conditions.demand rises as homes and businesses use more energy for heating, while freezing temperatures and ice can disrupt power plants, fuel supplies and other grid infrastructure.

The risk can be especially pronounced in southern regions that historically have not had to design or prepare equipment for prolonged extreme cold.

“I am asking everyone in the power and natural gas sectors to ensure your operations are prepared for extreme cold and ice,” Robb said this week ahead of the assessment’s release. “Please be sure that you’re prepared, properly winterized and are actively monitoring conditions. ”