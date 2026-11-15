New cracks appear in Oceanside’s old concrete pier bridge

City takes steps to maintain deteriorating structure. ‘At this time, we have no intention of closing the pier.’

Trinity AudioNew cracks have appeared in the support columns of the century-old concrete bridge that pedestrians use to reach the wooden portion of the Oceanside Municipal Pier.

A contractor recently installed stainless steel straps that wrap around a splitting column and some railings, and more repairs are planned in the weeks ahead, City Engineer Brian Thomas said in an email Friday.

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“As part of the work, the contractor will be installing netting underneath the concrete portion of the pier … to prevent or catch any concrete which may spall, in an effort to protect the public beneath who are walking on The Strand,” Thomas said. “At this time, we have no intention of closing the pier. “The straps were installed by city staff to help shore up the columns,” Thomas said.

“We are working on executing a contract to complete the column shore-up in an abundance of caution, while we work on finalizing plans to replace the concrete portion of the pier. ” City officials have said the replacement bridge could be built in 2028 if construction money becomes available.

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The 300-foot-long concrete span extends from the sidewalk along the western side of bluff-top Pacific Street over a beach-level plaza and a narrow road called The Strand to connect with the long, wooden deck of the pier. In 2016, the city spent several months and more than $1 million on repairs to the bridge.

Constant exposure to the marine environment and salt air corrodes the steel reinforcing rods and causes the concrete to flake or break off in pieces, which is called spalling. City officials and consultants have been planning the Pier View Way bridge replacement for several years. So far, the city has spent about $9.7 million on the project and has set aside an additional $12 million, but it remains about $60 million short of the money needed for construction.

As with most large construction projects, the city hopes to get federal or state grant money to help with the expense.

“We are going to have to come up with that , because otherwise we will have to yellow tape and not allow people to use the pier bridge,” Mayor Esther Sanchez said during an Oceanside City Council meeting Tuesday to discuss priorities for capital improvement projects. The pier bridge provides the only access to the pier.

In addition to the deck coming from Pacific Street, the bridge has a ramp in the center coming up from The Strand. It’s unclear, and probably undecided, whether closing the bridge would include closing the ramp from The Strand. Victor Velasco, the city’s principal civil engineer, said at the meeting that the latest repairs were required after more chunks of spalled concrete fell from the bridge, which has happened before in recent years.

“We had to get out there, make an evaluation, get the consultants, get something going so that we could make those repairs,” Velasco said. “It was an emergency need at that time. ” The bridge includes the city’s lifeguard headquarters in a building on The Strand beneath the deck, a space that was once a community dining hall.

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A lifeguard outside the offices Friday morning said falling concrete was no surprise to employees there, and that they don’t worry much about it. They love the old building for its history, he said, and they will be sad to see it go, despite its dilapidated condition. The City Council placed a half-cent sales tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot that, if approved, was intended to help pay for the bridge replacement along with other capital improvements.

Also high on the city’s list of priorities are repairs for the flood-control levees along the San Luis Rey River, new bridges on Coast Highway and Douglas Drive, and a much-publicized sand replenishment and retention program for the city’s eroded shoreline. The latest election results released Thursday by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office showed the proposed tax, Measure S, was failing by 122 votes, with 51,000 votes still to be counted countywide.

A consultant’s study in 2018 confirmed that the concrete bridge failed to meet current seismic and structural design standards. The city’s public works director at the time said the bridge was safe to remain open for pedestrians, but a complete seismic retrofit was needed. Oceanside has had a public pier since 1888. The concrete portion of the present-day pier was built in 1927, but the wooden part has been rebuilt several times since then.

The existing, nearly 2,000-foot-long version was built in 1986 at a cost of about $5 million to replace one ruined by winter storms. A fire in April 2024 destroyed a vacant two-story restaurant and a smaller building on the wider portion known as the hammerhead at the end of the pier. Since then, the end of the pier has been closed to the public.

Replacement of the deck and railing on the hammerhead is scheduled to begin in early 2027 and take about eight months with a break for the tourist season from the end of May to the beginning of September. The restaurant will be rebuilt later. Share this: