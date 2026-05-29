New county survey looks to measure economic impact of Tijuana River sewage crisis

First, the county wants you to take part in their new survey on the economic impacts of the Tijuana River sewage crisis. And, a new county-backed effort looks to save taxpayer dollars without having to cut back on services.

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson, it’s FRIDAY, MAY 29TH>>>>More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

SAN MARCOS ARTIST CHRIS POLENTZ IS ON A TEAM OF MORE THAN 30 ARTISTS, CHARGED WITH DESIGNING COINS AND MEDALS FOR AMERICA'S UPCOMING 250TH ANNIVERSARY THE UNION TRIBUNE SAYS CHRIS HAS BEEN TEACHING ART COURSES FOR NEARLY FORTY YEARS WHILE ALSO WORKING AS A FREELANCE ILLUSTRATOR CHRIS AND THE GROUP WERE FLOWN TO PHILADELPHIA FOR AN EDUCATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON THE HISTORY OF COIN DESIGN IN AMERICA AND GIVEN ALL REQUIRED GUIDELINES TO BE WHAT THEY CALL MINTABLE THE U-T SAYS POLENTZ HAS NOW WORKED ON 30 COIN DESIGNS AND HAD THREE OF HIS DESIGNS MINTED SO FARTHE STATE OF THE SAN DIEGO WINE INDUSTRY 20-26 REPORT HAS BEEN RELEASED AND THE RESULTS FIND THAT DEMAND IS STABLE, DESPITE GROWING INDUSTRY COSTS TWO-THIRDS OF OUR LOCAL WINERIES REPORTED GOOD TO EXCELLENT GROWING CONDITIONS FOR LAST YEAR’S HARVESTEVEN WITH FORTY-ONE PERCENT OF SURVEY-TAKERS SAYING THEY FEEL SALES HAVE DECLINED, MANY FIND THE REPORT'S FINDINGS TO BE WORTHY OF A TOASTFERRY OPERATOR, FLAGSHIP CRUISES AND EVENTS SAYS THE NEW ROUTE WILL RUN EVERY TWO HOURS; SEVEN DAYS A WEEK THE CHULA VISTA LIVING BLOG SAYS THAT SOME LOCALS FEEL THAT FIFTEEN DOLLARS EACH WAY IS TOO STEEP OF A COST...

FROM CHULA VISTA TO DOWNTOWN FOR EVENTS LIKE PADRES GAMES AND COMIC CON##The Tijuana River has been polluted with sewage for as long as Diana Santana can remember.

“The beach closures, the pollution, odors, health concerns. We’re like a biohazard city. ” The county is looking for testimonials like Santana’s. It’s launched a new survey to evaluate how contamination has affected businesses, tourism and other public costs over time.

“Since 2014, I have not had this many vacancies. Right now, we have over 14 vacancies. ”The survey is available at Tijuana River Econ Impacts Dot Com. Findings will be published this fall.

Tammy Murga, KPBS NewsTHE COUNTY IS CHANGING THE WAY IT PAYS FOR HOMELESS CASE MANAGEMENT. THE EFFORT IS EXPECTED TO SAVE TAXPAYER MONEY WITHOUT CUTTING BACK ON SERVICES. THE COUNTY’S OFFICE OF HOMELESS SOLUTIONS WILL NOW BE CHARGING THE STATE’S LOW INCOME HEALTH INSURANCE PROGRAM MEDI-CAL FOR ITS CASE MANAGEMENT WORK. VICE CHAIR MONICA MONTGOMERY STEPP SAID THIS PROGRAM WILL FUND AN ESTIMATED 78% OF CASE MANAGEMENT FOR HOMELESSNESS IN 2027.

“Under this new system, our county's homeless outreach team can actually bill for the work that we are already doing. Housing navigation, case management, and getting people off the streets and into stable housing. ” DIJANA BECK IS THE DIRECTOR OF THE COUNTY’S OFFICE OF HOMELESS SOLUTIONS. SHE SAYS MEDI-CAL WILL REIMBURSE CERTAIN HOUSING AND MOVING COSTS.

"I think it's super important that we are looking at all the potential funding that we can bring down, from all levels of state to taxpayers, local taxpayers… and primarily serve the people that have these needs and expand those services so that they can access them in a way that they're eligible for. "SCREEN TIME IN SCHOOLS IS A GROWING CONCERN THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY. PARENTS IN LOS ANGELES HAVE SUCCESSFULLY PUSHED THEIR DISTRICT TO LIMIT SCREEN USE.

It’s an April morning in downtown San Diego. Elizabeth Johnson and other parents with children in San Diego Unified have gathered to protest. Inside is a sold-out conference. School district leaders, college presidents, tech executives and startup founders talk about the latest in AI and educational technology.

Johnson and a growing number of other parents are asking the district to reduce screen use in its classrooms. They’re part of an advocacy group called Schools Beyond Screens. Johnson started worrying about screens even before she became a parent. In 2010, she was studying to become a psychologist and learned about the drawbacks.

There were already studies linking high mobile phone use to depression, stress and sleep deprivation. And I thought that if I ever had kids of my own, I would do everything I could to give them a screen free childhood. It was ubiquitous. And it kind of made me sit up in a different way.

I didn't realize just how much they were going to be on it. In San Diego Unified, students in transitional kindergarten through first grade have Chromebooks in their classrooms. Starting in second grade, students can take them home. There was a point where giving everyone a laptop was the great equalizer.

Hey, not just the rich kids have tech at home. Now, this is for people who have been systematically disenfranchised or people who don't have as much access and as many resources. Now it's shifted again. What is valued is this information that screens are an inferior way to teach.

In January, a Senate committee heard testimony on kids’ screen time. Jean Twenge is a psychology professor at San Diego State University. She told the committee that standardized test scores started declining around 2012. One reason for that?

The use of phones and tablets and laptops for leisure purposes during the school day. …that school issued devices are used for school, are used for educational purposes, that they block social media, that they block streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, and that they block pornography sites. Neuroscientist Jared Cooney Horvath also spoke to the committee. He points to research that shows reading comprehension and retention are stronger on paper than on screens.

It's not that the tech isn't being used well enough. We haven't been trained enough. We need better programs. It's, we have evolved biologically to learn from other human beings, not from screens, and screens circumvent that process.

Learning works best when students are in practices that are teacher-led, pencil and paper, and specifically not on screens. What's awesome about having that data now is that it's validating people's intuitions. Last month , the Los Angeles Unified School District voted to limit its students’ screen time, especially in younger grades. The push was led by an LA chapter of Schools Beyond Screens.

We want to be places of learning, not places of distraction. And so I appreciate the advocates who've been coming to us. You've really been speaking to our hearts. What we'd like to see for next year is a path for opting out.

Yeah, that has reasonable accommodations and supports teachers in making those accommodations. It would also direct the district to set daily and weekly screen time limits, block YouTube on school-issued devices and require instructional apps to be ad-free. A district spokesperson says Superintendent Fabiola Bagula has been talking with various groups about screen use. We're going to be asking the superintendent to develop a comprehensive plan that weighs the benefits of multiple technologies against the risks.

Barrera says he wants teachers to be involved in shaping any new district policies. He says many decisions about technology use in classrooms are left up to teachers. But he says many teachers worry about distractions in class. I think that not just our district, but school systems, you know, in general, have purchased this technology over many years, with a lot of assumptions, you know, built in.

And it's time for us to listen to students, parents and educators about what in this technology actually is helping learning, and what is getting in the way. SHE TAKES US TO A HIGH SCHOOL ENGLISH CLASSROOM, WHERE THE TEACHER SAYS A-I TECHNOLOGY IS MAKING HER BETTER AT HER JOB. I'm an English teacher, and I believe very strongly in the power of reading. So my class period always starts with ten minutes of silent reading.

Her seniors are learning about the American food system. They’re reading books like “Fast Food Nation” by Eric Schlosser and “The Omnivore’s Dilemma" by Michael Pollan. You're going to see my students use a tool today called Brisk Boost, where they have something that they've already read. And the Brisk Boost is going to ask them some questions about what they read.

I could go through the text multiple times and just like read it and be done with it, but not like fully process any of it. So this like forces me to process it by keeping me interacted with it. I could come around and have an individual conversation with every one of my 36 kids to see if they all understand the article.

I could give them a quiz that would be like five static questions and give them the results two days later. But it's so much better when they can, in real time, find out what they do and don't understand. She touts an AI program called MagicSchool. It has a tool that’s useful for generating writing topics.

She says it helps students know where to start. Rather than letting a student sit there staring at a blank screen or a blank piece of paper for 45 minutes, I'll give them a tool in a MagicSchool student room that's limited to that one tool. That's an idea generator. And I say, ‘You're interested in baseball.

Why don't you write a story about baseball? ’ They're like, ‘I don't know what to write. ’ I'm like, well, let's put it in here, tell it you're interested in baseball. And it spits back three story ideas about baseball.

Alfonso Jacinto is another senior in Roberts’ class. He’s used AI tools to help him create study guides for classes like economics and statistics. He says it can be tempting to use it for more than that, like answering homework questions. It's very easy to fall into temptation.

It’s very hard to get out of it. And I think just try your best not to fall under temptation and more use it as a tool. Last year, researchers at Stanford University found that leading AI companies use conversations people have with their chatbots to train their large language models. Some of them collect data from teens.

Roberts says student safety and privacy are at top of mind when she’s picking digital tools to use in class. MagicSchool, for example, doesn’t sell data to third parties or use it for targeted advertising. MagicSchool founder Adeel Khan is a former teacher and principal. He shares a lot of the concerns that parents have about AI, like kids forming an emotional attachment to a chatbot.

Consumer AI tools are not safe for kids. Point blank. Like, if you, your kid's using an unsafe guardrail version of ChatGPT or Gemini at home without supervision are not under the guidance of you as an adult, that is a scary premise. He says he’d rather have kids learn about generative AI on a safe platform with guidance from a teacher.

Still, many parents worry about AI in schools. A group of parents is asking San Diego Unified to limit screen time in its classrooms. Their proposed board resolution would prohibit students from using AI tools. Back at Point Loma High School, Roberts says she knows there’s concern about screen use.

But she says phones are a bigger problem than school laptops. With screen time, it's more about how you're using the screen, not just the fact that the screen is on.

If you're using it for an educational purpose, if the kids are collaborating with it, if they're building a slide deck together with it, that is useful, that is purposeful, that is engaging, that is cognitive processing going on, as opposed to I'm sitting on my phone watching YouTube videos or participating in social media. That is not helpful screen time.

She says it would be a mistake for schools to ignore AI tools designed with student learning and privacy in mind. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

YOU COULD SEE AN AWARD-WINNING PLAY THAT INSPIRED A NETFLIX COMEDY AT THE OLD GLOBE ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, THINGS MAY-METAPHORICALLY WARM UP AT THE 45TH ANNUAL FIESTA DEL SOL FREE BEACHSIDE MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL IT ALL HAPPENS AT SOLANA BEACH’S FLETCHER COVE PARK AND FEATURES FOOD, DRINKS, AND A KIDS ZONE PACKED WITH ACTIVITIESCOMEDY IS HOSTING A STAR WARS THEMED-BRUNCHPLUS COME DRESSED AS YOUR FAVORITE JEDI OR SITH FOR THEIR COSTUME CONTEST! That’s it for the podcast today.

This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.

First, the county wants you to take part in their new survey on the economic impacts of the Tijuana River sewage crisis. And, a new county-backed effort looks to save taxpayer dollars without having to cut back on services.

Next, we’ll bring you one story from parents who want to scale back on screen time and another perspective from someone who says AI is making her better at her job. Then, some weekend events ideas taking place across the county.





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