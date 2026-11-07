New Costco opens to thousands of shoppers in Vallejo

The new venue at Fairview at Northgate retail center and housing community will eventually include the new location “Raising Cane’s” that will be in front of a public park as well as a housing community that will feature…

Thousands of people showed up for the grand opening of the new super-sized Costco in Vallejo on Friday. The new Admiral Callaghan location is considerably larger than the old Vallejo location.

Parking spots were harder to find than a first-ever Superman comic. The line outside seemed to go on longer than the “Freebird” guitar solo. And with all the shopping carts coming at you from different directions, it felt like Pac-Man in a real-life video game. But for all the madness, longtime Vallejoan Liz Woods wasn’t about to miss the grand opening of the new Vallejo Costco for the world.

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Which pretty much seemed to be offered in the new 152,000-square-foot facility. An estimated 8,000 people were expected to walk through the new venue at Fairview at Northgate/Admiral Callaghan Lane area, replacing the older location at 198 Plaza Drive, which closed on Thursday.

“I mean, I just had to come. People were asking me all week, ‘Are you going to go? ’ Woods said.

“I had to do this, experience the excitement, and check everything out. I guess I kind of came to get a deal on stuffed peppers, but it was more to say I came to the first day this place was opened in 2026. I wanted to be able to say that years from now. ” The new store opened a little earlier than planned at 7:30 a.m. after a line had formed all the way around the building.

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Parking stretched all the way to the nearby lot in front of Target and McDonald’s. The gas station had opened a few days earlier, with the current site featuring 30 pumps, almost doubling the size of the previous location, which held 16. Vallejo Mayor Andrea Sorce tries to get her car out of a packed parking lot as thousands of people turned out for the grand opening of the new Vallejo Costco on Admiral Callaghan on Friday.

The new venue at Fairview at Northgate retail center and housing community will eventually include the new location “Raising Cane’s” that will be in front of a public park, as well as a housing community that will feature at least 178 residential units. The property has been a desired one for years, with the previous owners, the Cook family, being approached as far back as 2011.

In 2016, the area was sold to Lewis Planned Communities for $10 million. It was delayed in 2020, when Safeway filed a lawsuit alleging that the city violated the state’s environmental quality act by failing to analyze the proper environmental impacts of the project, which was eventually dismissed. This Costco, like its former site, features a food court and meat section, tire center, pharmacy, along with rows and rows of aisles featuring toys, electronic products, home decor items, and liquor.

The first day brought out dignitaries like Vallejo City Manager Harry Black, Vallejo Mayor Andrea Sorce, Solano County Supervisor Cassandra James, and Vallejo City Councilmember Dr. Tonia Lediju, and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce, Shawna Gilroy. Hundreds of employees were on hand to help out all the customers, including the first one who bought a bottle of bourbon.

Alex Magallon pulls a Dungeness crab for a customer at the new Costco in Vallejo on Friday. Others were thrilled to be at the store, like Lucy Barreran of Vallejo, who bought items like toys, a 49ers football helmet, and Pokémon merchandise.

“I want to get things that they don’t sell at the other Costcos,” Barreran said. “Doing Christmas shopping early. ” Barreran said she arrived three hours before the store opened, but was still amazed at how many people were already lined up.

“I told myself I should have taken Uber,” Barreran said, with a laugh. “The line is so long, but I asked myself, ‘When do you get to have an opening Costco in your town? ’ When I finally got into the store, I ran to the Pokémon section. I ran where I knew the more popular stuff was, because they resell it.

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So I saw them and grabbed them. A guy helped me get a cart after he saw me with a cane. But nothing is going to stop me from getting all the stuff I wanted to get. I’m happy.

I got Christmas presents for my family and for my kids, because you can’t find all this in other Costcos. Especially the tote bags. ”A shopper selects blueberries inside the refrigerated produce area at the new Costco location in Vallejo on Friday. “I already knew it was going to be big, because two days ago we already had a line on the sidewalk, so I knew we were going to be busy,” Vierra said.

“At 4 a.m., the line was already building. But it’s exciting. I’m happy to be here in the new facility for the community. This one is bigger, has more gas pumps, more parts, and it’s a shiner location.

”“We will likely see foot traffic of about 8,000 people here today,” Vierra said.

“I’m excited this opened before the holiday season, and it’s exciting to see so many people, but we’ve opened so many buildings in the past, so we know what we’re doing with this one. ” David Albini, a retired toll worker on the Carquinez Bridge, said he lives in Rodeo, but made the drive to the Vallejo Costco in the past because of its excellent staff.

“I figure a lot of people from the old location will move to this location,” Albini said. “I didn’t come here as much for the items and the booze. I came here for the hands-down, second-to-none staff. They are so phenomenal.

They hit on everything you need. Especially the people who handle the food. They seem to be really happy, and that trickles down to the customers. They don’t think they are above the customers just because they work at Costco. ”